Musician Billy Joel once called music “an explosive expression of humanity” and said it touches us all.
Few would argue with him on that. Research from around the world has also proved that music is more than just a pleasant sound, for it can be healing to patients following surgery or provide a sense of peace during difficult times.
Carolyn Forster was reading an article on that very thing, back in 2017. She lost her husband, Fred Forster, in 2010 after a battle with cancer, and started thinking about how hearing soothing live music in a hospital could help with the grief that exists there. This former member of the board of directors at Blount Memorial Hospital then reached out to contacts that could help her. One is Jane Tolhurst, wife of Dr. Fred Tolhurst, who has since retired.
“She is the one that actually had the connections that were needed,” Forster said last week. “I just had the idea and presented it to the board.”
That idea was to bring in a piano to sit in the outpatient entrance to the hospital. Volunteers could then sign up to play, entertaining all who walk through the doors, giving them a sense of relaxation and peace that only music can bring.
“I just went to Jane and said, ‘Do you have any idea how we can go about this?’ because I remember how instrumental she was in getting the Steinways at the Clayton Center, along with her husband, Fred. They did the whole campaign.”
The Tolhursts created the Grand Players Society, which was designed to raise $250,000 to purchase two Steinway Concert Grand pianos for the two stages of the Clayton Center for the Arts on the campus of Maryville College.
The ball got rolling at BMH in 2017; the hospital board approved the idea for the piano in November of that year, and the piano was delivered. It is on loan from Joy of Music School in Knoxville, said Connie Huffman, president of the BMH Foundation. A donor has covered the cost of tuning the piano each month.
Forster said the article on the power of music resonated with her. “When Fred was having all of his cancer treatments. and I sat up there for months and months and years, I just started reading that article and thought how it would have helped a lot if there had been something like that. It just fell into place. It was meant to be.”
There was no piano playing during the height of the COVID pandemic, as the hospital closed to visitors. But last fall, the project was re-started, and volunteers are being recruited to come play once more.
Last Thursday, Kendal Norris was situated at the studio grand piano as patients, employees and visitors to the hospital made their way to their destinations. Norris said she signed up as a volunteer back in 2018. This pianist, who has been writing her own music since she was 16, plays jazz tunes, folk music and Floyd Cramer favorites, along with gospel.
“People appreciate it, and I appreciate that people appreciate me, but it’s actually my joy to come here,” she said. “It is about service, but it’s also about feeding my soul.”
The Maryville resident said she knows what it’s like to be in the hospital, a stressful and frightening experience. “I love what music can do for people who are stressed,” she said.
Norris is a former college history and English instructor who said she has written 70 original music pieces. She said she plans to keep up this volunteer gig at the hospital. Some who walk through the doors will even make requests; one of the most frequent is “The Tennessee Waltz,” Norris said. “I get to play it a lot.”
Barbara Jenkins is the director of Volunteer Services at BMH, newly hired in late November after retiring from the Maryville City Schools Foundation. She is responsible for scheduling the pianists. She said there are plenty of opportunities for those wanting to give back. Currently, there are three musicians who come on a regular basis. Norris usually plays twice a week.
Jenkins has seen fans of Norris come in just to hear her play. One is Ty Asbury, who works for the valet service company, SP Plus Parking, which provides services to BMH.
“I schedule my lunch breaks for when she is here,” Asbury said. “It is a peaceful way to enter a place that isn’t always peaceful because it’s a hospital. Most people that come through the doors are not doing great.”
Asbury plays the guitar and said he grew up listening to the oldies with his grandparents on their record player. He has also heard Norris play some of her original pieces and makes requests. His grandmother passed away with dementia. He was able to witness music’s effect on her.
“One of the things that she always held on to — you could see it in her eyes — were the old hymns,” he said.
Huffman said the reaction from hospital visitors has been positive. During Christmas, a few teachers brought their students to play and sing.
A 2011 study by researchers at McGill University in Canada found that listening to music increases the amount of the mood-enhancing chemical dopamine produced in the brain, making it a feasible treatment for depression.
Another study in Denmark found music may be beneficial for patients with fibromyalgia, while another study in the United Kingdom suggested that music may reduce pain and anxiety for patients who had surgery.
Medical News Today reported that infants who listened to music were calmer for longer periods of time than when being talked to.
Norris started up a set, playing a tune she had written, as visitors arrived at BMH. Many waited in the lobby, listening. Smiles erupted.
“Is that not amazing?” Forster said. “It’s beautiful, it’s soothing, it’s healing. That is what this is all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.