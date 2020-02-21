Attire on Thursday night was heavy coats and scarves, but for the inductees into the 2020 class of Project Hope, those will soon be traded in for gardening gloves and a chance to dig in the dirt under much warmer skies.
Project Hope kicked off its third season at a special celebration at the Blount County Public Library, where community supporters, who help make this gardening program a success, were recognized and the six new participants were introduced. Project founder and director Logan Hill said the program seeks out sixth to eighth grade students who want the experience of growing vegetables alongside others eager to do the same.
The New Crew
The new class members are Ezekiel Flowers, Holland Harvard, Aliyah Misco, Will Robinson, Jack Touton and Riley Savage. All were present on Thursday night and each received a Project Hope T-shirt. Along the way to growing and harvesting the fruits of their labor, these middle schoolers are paid a monthly stipend, half of which they must put into a savings account. The tomatoes, beans, radishes, corn, okra, carrots, lettuce and asparagus they grow is shared with senior citizens in the community. These growers will also be asked what they might want to plant and nurture.
The garden space is located behind Hill’s home on Stephenson Street in Alcoa. Project Hope students come to the site from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday during growing and harvesting season. These young gardeners also must help prepare the soil for planting, apply compost and also deal with weeds and hungry bugs. Hill said the garden space will be expanded this year because the city of Alcoa is allowing Project Hope to use a plot of its land.
“We are also wanting to expand our senior citizen families to reach farther into the community,” Hill said before the meeting.
As for the objectives of this program, Hill said the main one is to introduce the STEM concept to students. They may not realize it early on, but gardening has parts of STEM throughout, which is science, technology, engineering and math. How deep to dig a hole, how far apart to plant, putting together a watering plan, knowing how to control insects and weeds — are all part of STEM.
“Hopefully they will learn to love science with this opportunity to dig in the dirt,” Hill said.
He added that these students will also gain social skills as they learn to work together and deliver the vegetables in the community.
“Seniors have a lot to say,” he said of the older generation. “These students can gain from that.”
Members of first class
Morgan Raiford had a role to play at Thursday as she handed out certificates of recognition and welcomed the 2020 Project Hope class. Raiford has been part of the gardening program from the very beginning.
“My experience has been really great,” she said. “I learned a lot about not only how to grow plants but how to take care of them and make sure they do well.”
Joshua Scaife also came into Project Hope at the start. He stressed the fun these new students will have in a science environment. Don’t be afraid of trial and error, he told those coming on board.
“You have to fail,” Scaife said. “That’s how you learn — from mistakes.”
The youngest person accepted into the program is Caleb Ford, who was a fifth grader when he started Project Hope. He said receiving a check for doing the work is definitely a motivating factor. It took a little while to get into the habit of saving. Others on the program were Glen Sankey, chairman for Men in Community and Nancy Neilsen, who serves as technical coordinator for Project Hope.
Hill said this whole experience has also been a learning one for him. For one thing, it’s been a lot of work, he said with a huge smile. He knows these kids won’t enjoy everything about gardening but he hopes they may decide to continue it into adulthood. Hill found it a relaxing way to spend his retirement.
“Each of them is unique,” he said. “Some of them will pick up on this right now, but in many cases, it might be years from now. What we do today may not be embraced now, but long there there is going to be some things that will take hold.”
