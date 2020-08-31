Raising two small children as a single mom is tough, says Cara Myers, the mother of a 3½-year-old daughter and a 17-month-old son.
Tipping the scales at 379 pounds when she was eight weeks pregnant with her son, Lee, was the wakeup call she needed to make some real changes in her life. Myers, 33, said she could barely keep up with her daughter, Ella, as she looked ahead to her second child.
“I have been over 300 it seems like my whole life,” she said. “Even in middle school I was a size 18. I remember my mom taking me to the doctor and I weighed 290 pounds. I topped out at 380.”
She found out she had gestational diabetes when she was pregnant with Lee, and doctors wanted to put her on insulin. Myers was afraid she would end up with diabetes for life and told her physician she would control her sugar intake on her own.
“Ella was 18 months old at that time,” this mom recalled. “I remember being out of breath with her. I thought to myself, ‘How can I take care of two kids when I can barely keep up with one?’”
The road to wellness
So Myers agreed to adhere to the gestational diabetes diet that includes whole fruits and vegetables, moderate amounts of lean proteins and healthy fats, moderate amounts of whole grains and few foods containing sugar. Watching carbohydrates is also key. She lost 35 to 45 pounds while pregnant with Lee.
From there, Myers said she continued on a low-carb diet and the weight continued to come off.
“A year ago, I had reached 100 pounds lost,” this proud mom said. Today, she weighs 247, with a goal of making it down to 190. At 6 feet tall, Myers said this would be a healthier weight for her.
The total weight lost so far is 132 pounds. In addition to following a low-carb diet, Myers also has been exercising, which includes running, walking and working out at the gym.
And despite how hard she works, there is still something holding her back — the 20 to 25 pounds of flabby, excess skin around her belly. Myers has looked into surgery that can remove it; her insurance, however, won’t pay for it, which means Myers will have to raise the $20,000 on her own.
The first step was to pay off most of her bills. This single mom works full time as a claims adjuster, so she saved what she could while also shrinking her debt. It was going to take a long time to get to $20,000, Myers said.
Getting in the kitchen
Then, she got an idea. All through her weight-loss journey, Myers had been researching and learning to bake healthier choices. She said it was sweets that had always been her downfall.
“Sugar has been my problem,” she said. “It always sends me down a bad path. I could never eat just one doughnut. It would be 12. People with food addictions struggle with that.”
Baking low-carb treats for others wanting to lose weight, Myers said, was her idea of getting that $20,000 saved up at a faster rate. She said she had a goal of just selling enough to make an extra $100 per week. That would mean she would have the money for the surgery by next April.
For the past seven weeks, Myers has been working her full-time job and then baking until midnight each day. She then delivers the orders while on her lunch break or after-hours. She set up a Facebook page called GUILT Free Treats & Sweets by Cara. Orders have been pouring in.
Last week, she did $800 worth of business and isn’t slowing down. She makes bagels, lemon bars, brownies, peanut butter cups, doughnuts and cupcakes — all with less than 5 net carbs per serving. She also can provide gluten-free alternatives.
Myers does her baking at her home in Seymour. She said the idea of raising the $20,000 was her initial goal in all of this, but she now sees the larger picture. Getting to help others on their road to better health has been amazing, she said.
Sharing what she knows
“I could sit and talk with people for hours,” she said. “I have customers who now buy from me weekly. I’ve sent photos of what I am eating to help people who are having a hard time figuring out what to do. It can be overwhelming so people don’t even know where to start.”
Like many who are overweight, Myers said she has tried lots of fad diets, only to lose a lot of pounds and put them back on. She said the right approach for her has been low carbohydrates combined with fruits and vegetables, along with protein and whole grains, all in moderation. Exercise, she said, is more for her mental health.
Myers has more energy to care for her two children and said she’s glad they won’t know her as the overweight, tired mom she used to be. “They will know the active mom and not the one who couldn’t even take them into the store because she was so out of breath,” Myers said.
Wearing a fitness tracker helps Myers reach a goal of 10,00 daily steps. She once challenged herself to walk/run 40 miles in one month. It was tough at first, but Myers said the experience got her to start enjoying the fitness routine.
She does weigh herself most days, but doesn’t obsess over fluctuations caused by water weight, etc. She wants to be down to 220 pounds before surgery.
Moving forward, Myers said she might take this baking hobby to the next level, maybe even owning a food truck one day. For now, she wants to be able to keep up with orders and experiment with different flours, sweeteners and other ingredients to make her products the best they can be.
It took many years to get to this point in her life where she feels good and no longer will be considered morbidly obese by medical standards. Myers said changing her mindset was the key to success.
“I had to learn to eat to live instead of live to eat,” she said.
