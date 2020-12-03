There should be church holiday markets and open houses where Monte Vista Baptist and its fair trade shop, Tradewinds, could be involved right about now.
That would have brought in brisk business and sales for Tradewinds as shoppers look to fill orders on their Christmas lists.
COVID-19 had the last word, however, and none of those events came to pass.
Instead of locking the doors, the volunteer leadership team at Tradewinds came up with some alternative ways to still bring in shoppers. It’s so important to the vendors they work with, said Kim Mantooth, a member of that team and also wife of Pastor Jerry Mantooth.
That’s because these vendors represent some of the most impoverished areas of the globe. The premise behind fair trade shops is to buy and sell products made by farmers, artisans and other craftspeople from across the world who need the income in order to provide basic necessities for their families. They are paid a fair price for their wares, which in turn allows them to put food on the table, send their children to school and hone skills that can lift them out of a life on the edge.
Mantooth said Tradewinds was created after she and some other women at Monte Vista participated in a Bible study based on the book, “Half the Sky,” written by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn. It describes some unbelievably horrific treatment of women. Mantooth said after reading it, her group wanted to do something to help.
“’Half the Sky’ covers an area were women are oppressed,” she said. “We learned so much and as a result, we just couldn’t sit on the knowledge. The idea for a fair trade store bubbled to the top.”
A big majority of the products sold at Tradewinds are made by women, Kim said. It opened in 2013 and is the only fair trade shop in the area that sells exclusively fair trade products.
Others that are part of this team are Kim’s daughter, Emily Mantooth, Lisa Hill, Chris Bazzett and Ann Shriver.
A shop inside the church
Tradewinds is located inside Monte Vista Baptist and originally kept business hours during the week so the public could come and shop. Nowadays, the doors to the fair trade shop are only open on Sunday mornings when Monte Vista church attendees are in the building. The pandemic is to blame.
In a normal year, $4,000 to $5,000 worth of goods would have been sold during these holiday months at Tradewinds. All of the proceeds then are put right back into purchasing fair trade products to sell.
Kim and Emily said they brainstormed and came up with other ways to get their products out the door. Each Monday, they host a Facebook Live broadcast where they choose about 15 or 20 items to feature and offer for sale. Those tuning in can purchase during the 8 p.m. broadcast and then pick up their purchased items on Wednesday afternoons.
In addition, the church has a website, montevistamaryville.com where access to the store is granted, to buy things like chocolate bars, olive oil, sauces, coffee and body care products. These are some of the most popular items they sell, Emily said.
The choices include olive oils from Israel and cooking sauces from Africa, along with chocolate from Madagascar. One of the vendors Tradewinds does business with is the Women’s Bean Project, located in Denver. The women employed there have been incarcerated or struggled with drug addiction, or both, Kim said. “They are trying to get their lives back in order by developing a skill set,” she explained.
Emily said there are customers at Tradewinds who have been purchasing their products for years. It is about more than just what is on the shelves, she said.
“It’s shopping with a purpose,” she said. “When people come in to shop, they want good quality. They are coming in for teacher gifts or gifts for girlfriends. They want a product they can feel good about giving and feel good about the purpose.”
Lots to love
Take a glance around and it’s obvious this mother/daughter duo along with the other team members at Tradewinds have an eclectic mix of tastes when it comes to merchandise. They have stocked the store with items perfect for the holiday season — Nativity sets, ornaments, Christmas stockings, pet gifts and holiday decor. In addition, Tradewinds sells knitted hats, pottery, jewelry, scarves, pillows, night lights, cheeseboards, baskets, wooden bowls, artwork and leather purses.
Kim’s favorite Nativity set is one carved from olive wood. Emily has her favorites, too, including kid-proof ones for families with small children.
A pottery set from Vietnam sits on a table ready for a new owner. It was made in a village that has been making pottery for centuries, Kim said. Baskets for all purposes made in Bangladesh and Vietnam also are part of the inventory.
Learning new skills
The body care products from Thistle Farms are an example of who is helped in this fair trade endeavor. Kim said the women who create the products were once victims of sex trafficking and prostitution.
“They didn’t have many marketable skills,” she said. “Now they are learning things like working the production line, shipping and management.”
Another advantage of shopping in a place like Tradewinds, Emily pointed out, is the uniqueness of each item. They are not mass-produced, she said. In many cases there is only one.
Kim said she will come open the shop for a personal shopping experience for people who contact her. Appointments can be made to come alone to shop, making it a safe experience, she said.
Jerry Mantooth has been pastor at Monte Vista for 25 years. Over the years, the church has been involved with a number of community projects. It hosted the Resurrection Run to help support Family Promise and its mission to end homelessness for many years. It also was canceled this year. This church has presented workshops to spread awareness of sex trafficking, a problem that is closer than most people realize.
“Our involvement years ago was to raise awareness,” Kim said. “After you do that, what’s next? You have to figure out the next piece and look at ways to help.”
