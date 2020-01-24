Sometimes understanding the Bible better is all about strapping on your boots and putting on your listening ears.
That’s what the groups who take treks to Israel with Ray Vander Laan have to do. They walk more than 100 miles as they traverse mostly wilderness terrain. When Fairview United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Mikey Rainwater embarked on the journey, he had made the decision to lose 80 pounds he wouldn’t have to carry around.
The Maryville church pastor said he went on a trip to Israel with another group previously, with a touristy feel to it. Short walks from the bus to shrines and Holy Land sites for brief moments before embarking on the way to the next one. With Vander Laan it was much different.
“He doesn’t spend much time in Jerusalem,” Rainwater said.
Wesley Rouse, music minister of Fairview UMC, also was on the trip back in 2017 along with 20 other members. He and Rainwater made good use of their walking sticks over the two-week span.
“We would be in this area and he would teach on the 23rd Psalm,” Rouse explained. “With the passage about green pastures. There in the wilderness you don’t see any green pastures. You see little tufts of grass springing up. That is a green pasture. God gives you just enough for today to get to the next one. He gives you what you need as you walk along.”
Fairview isn’t getting ready to go on another trip to Israel, but it is bringing Vander Laan here to Maryville for a conference, April 3-5. It will be open to the public and will focus on a topic the ordained minister hasn’t taught much in this region. He will delve into the last week of Jesus’ life, just days before Christians celebrate Easter.
“This will be his third time coming to Fairview,” Rainwater said. The first was back in 2016. Before that, he held a conference at First Baptist Maryville. Vander Laan is ordained in the Christian Reformed Church; his day job is as a teacher of the Bible at Holland Christian Academy in Holland, Michigan, where 2,800 students in kindergarten through 12th grade attend. Vander Laan takes the senior class to Israel.
Vander Laan has continued graduate studies in Jewish Studies in the United States, Israel, Turkey and Egypt. He has authored a book, “Echoes of His Presence,” published by Focus on the Family. He founded That the World May Know Ministries in 1998. He has taken more than 10,000 people with him to the Middle East. As Rainwater explained it, Vander Laan began his biblical studies decades ago and got interested in understanding the scriptures through the Eastern mindset rather than the Western mindset. His preaching and teaching is focused on understanding the Bible in the historical and cultural context in which God placed it. He uses research of the top scholars in archaeology, history and biblical study as tools to explore Bible text deeply.
“He is helping you know the story behind the story, the biblical story,” the pastor said. Rainwater said he saw two very different Holy Lands and he went to some of the same places on his two visits.
“I saw it through two totally different sets of eyes,” he explained. “And I value both experiences.”
Vander Laan makes the stories from the Bible come alive, Rouse added. He called the experience “life changing.”
One of the things Vander Laan talked about while they were in Israel was the Promised Land, Rouse said. He said it’s 70% wilderness and desert.
Not all rosy and bright
“What does that tell you — if the Promised Land is 70% wilderness, what does that tell you about our lives,” Rouse said. “We think it should be all hunky-dory all the time. Seventy percent is difficult.”
One of the other messages that comes through Vander Laan’s teaching is the role of God-following people in the world of chaos, Rainwater said. He said God has asked people to bring shalom, or peace, to that chaos.
“(Vander Laan) is a firm believer that was true in the Old Testament times and it was true in the New Testament times,” Rainwater said. In our day and time that is what we are called to do — bring shalom into the chaos of the world.”
The conference will be interesting to all age groups, these two leaders said. He teaches high school students so he knows how to be entertaining and also informative, they said.
Rouse shared an experience he had on the trip to Israel. He said they were at the site where David fought Goliath. They picked up stones in the dry creek bed as Vander Laan shared his insight.
“He would talk about how David and the other shepherds were all good at throwing rocks because that is all they did,” Vander Laan told them. “Everybody there could do that. But David was the only one who used what he had been trained to do for the Lord, to defeat Goliath. In our lives, whatever God has gifted us to do, we need to throw our best rock every day. Use your best skills to bring shalom to the world.”
As Vander Laan teaches these biblical principles, he talks about how people need to use all of their senses, not just their eyes, Rainwater said. He said so many people are people of the eyes — seeing things and wanting them.
“The question is, are we people of the ear — do we listen to what God says to us,” the pastor said.
Fairview can seat 800 people and Rainwater said it has never maxed out. Those interested in signing up can do so on the church’s website.
While they know the topic will be Christ’s final days, Rouse and Rainwater said they can’t predict how the material will be presented. On that trip to Israel, they were not given any itinerary. Every day was a surprise.
Rainwater is convinced it will be life altering.
“I am convinced with this congregation we are going to have a different kind of Easter because of the teaching that weekend,” the pastor said.
