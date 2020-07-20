The first virtual business conference and trade show for East Tennessee will be held on Aug. 13 on a computer near you. The Summit is an opportunity to network with and engage business leaders in a virtual environment.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, most in-person large conferences are projected to be postponed until late 2021. The lack of large-scale networking and educational opportunities has added to the weight many businesses are feeling during this time. Presented by Epic Nine Marketing, the Summit provides a positive option to help businesses and local professionals continue forward in uncertain times.
The virtual Summit platform provides the same options enjoyed at in-person conferences, including engaging speakers, practical seminars/workshops, business networking, vendor booths and swag. The Summit offers real-life human interaction in a way that feels natural. Attendees will move between tables, vendor booths and workshops just like they would at an in-person event with face-to-face, real-time communication even though the attendees may be hundreds of miles apart.
Attendees will hear from keynote speakers and workshop leaders, including
• Jessica Stollings-Holder: Generational Fluency
• Mark Schaefer: Inspiring and Practical Business Considerations in a Time of Massive Uncertainty
• AV Verekar: ReThink IT
• Samantha Lane: Reshaping our Time, Post Pandemic
• Tonia Latham: Linked – Connections that Pay Off
• David Horsewood: Virtual Presentations
Partnerships include multiple Chambers of Commerce and business groups, many of whom are offering discount rates for trade show booths to their members:
• Allevia Technology, technical partner
• Rivers Advertising, promotional partner
• SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives)
• KOSBE, The Small Business Connection
• Small Business Development Center
• Blount County Chamber of Commerce
• Loudon County Chamber of Commerce
• Monroe County Chamber of Commerce
• Greene County Chamber of Commerce
• Scott County Chamber of Commerce
• Elizabethton Carter County Chamber of Commerce
• Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce
• Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce
• Johnson City Chamber of Commerce
• Kingsport Chamber of Commerce
For more info, ticket purchase or trade show booth reservations, visit tnsummit2020.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.