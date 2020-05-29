Some call her the “T-shirt Lady” while others admire her work as a graphic artist who has designed their logos and business cards.
Stacey Patty isn’t picky about what others label her. She’s just thankful to be using her degree in fine arts to color our world.
Patty, who owns Stacey Heil Design, grew up in Blount County and graduated from William Blount High School in 1993. She then enrolled at the University of Tennessee and earned that fine arts degree for graphic design. While many in the community know her as Stacey Heil, she recently got married to Mike Patty and changed her name.
Her touch is definitely about town. She designed the logo, menus and website for local restaurant The Walnut Kitchen. She started her own business just after college.
In addition to her graphic design work for businesses, Patty got into screen printing T-shirts a few years ago and worked out of Studio 212 in Maryville. She’s now out on her own with this side business she calls 865 Studio Shirts.
Some have probably seen her at various public events, set up along the sidewalks in downtown Maryville. It was a little time consuming to set up and take down her equipment, which allows her to do the screen printing on-site, so this artist had an idea.
A novel idea takes root
“I told my husband I wanted to convert something — maybe a camper or a horse trailer — into a mobile screen printing unit,” Patty explained. “We just put it out there on Facebook, asking if anybody had one they just wanted to get rid of.”
Turns out, someone did. Patty has a friend who gave her a pop-up camper, so she and her husband got to work.
“So we demolished it,” the artist said. Then they brought it back to life in a new form as a screen printing mobile unit. The Pattys built the tables so they could fold up nicely for travel. They installed a rubber floor. Now they can hitch it up and take it most anywhere.
She has screen printed T-shirts at Summer on Broadway and the East Tennessee Makers Market, both of which have been canceled this year. But, Patty has branched out and provided her services to schools, coffee shops, breweries and others where setup is possible.
It is rewarding, she said, to be able to attend a local school event, where she has designed a T-shirt for the students, teachers, etc. If they bring their own T-shirt, it costs only $5 to add her unique designs.
That’s her business model everywhere she goes. As she explained it, she isn’t in the T-shirt business; thus, selling hundreds of the shirts in a day isn’t her goal.
“I do small batch T-shirts,” Patty said. “I am more design focused.”
She has been to Montvale, Townsend and Friendsville elementary schools. Sometimes it’s for a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) event, she said. Participants can spend a few dollars and come away with a souvenir of sorts. If someone comes without their own T-shirt, she brings some with her to purchase.
We love our Dolly Parton
Take a look around at some of her designs and it’s pretty evident she is an East Tennessee girl. Patty does a lot of designs using hiking, fishing and the Great Smoky Mountains as themes. Dolly Parton is front and center, too. Patty has made her likeness on T-shirts and pillows.
“It doesn’t matter what side of the political fence you’re on, or your stance on wearing a mask or what’s happening with this crazy virus,” she said. “I like that people can have a moment of brevity and smile at the designs because they are relatable to the entire community and region. Who doesn’t think that Dolly is an Appalachian Queen? Who can’t relate to the Great Smoky Mountains? Who doesn’t enjoy this beautiful land we live in, work in, raise our children in, called Tennessee?”
Patty’s goal is to bring those smiles as she motors and moves around with her popup.
Customers who want shirts for bachelorette parties and motorcycle club members have requested Patty design and then print batches of shirts, and she gladly obliges. It is a very affordable option, the artist said, since that $5 cost per shirt applies.
One of her latest endeavors is to offer screen printing classes through Airbnb. Patty said so far, reaction has been positive. She will take workshop students through all phases of the process.
“It starts with an idea for a design, then preliminary sketches and eventually a full computer rendering, which is then printed on a transparency,” she said. “The blank screen is coated with a light sensitive emulsion, which is then placed on a light table with the design transparency sandwiched between.”
That process is called “burning the screen,” Patty explained. It creates the stencil that is then sprayed with water to remove it from the screen, leaving behind the hardened emulsion. The screen is taped to prevent ink from getting through any spots not covered by the emulsion. She next uses a squeegee to push ink through the screen and onto the shirt.
The shirt is then heat cured to 350 degrees. Then voila, the artist said, a printed shirt is revealed.
Those who take her two-hour workshops will take home a screen printed T-shirt and tote bag along with poster supplies. They also have the option to bring five additional items to print.
“They get to see the whole process from beginning to end,” Patty said. “It’s a very hands-on process.”
Meeting Patty in person
Today, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Patty will set up at Little River Outdoor Resort in Townsend, where she will have her own designs to screen print on shirts for the $5.
She will be at SouthSide Garage in Knoxville from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 6, and then at Maryville’s Vienna Coffee House from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 13.
The refurbished popup camper will be in tow. Patty said she is still trying to come up with a name for it.
Patty admits it’s a great feeling to be walking down the street or the aisle of a store and see someone wearing her design.
“I scared some people in Target the other day when I said ‘Hey! I made your shirt,’” she said. “They looked at me like I was crazy. But on the other hand, people come up to me and say ‘Aren’t you the T-shirt Lady?’ It’s been an honor and a real blast to get to know members of the community.”
