The WordPlayers and the Clayton Center for the Arts will co-produce a COVID-safe staged reading of 'A Christmas Carol." The adaptation for three actor/readers by the WordPlayers' Artistic Director Terry Weber, is almost entirely based on Charles Dickens' own cutting of his novella, which he himself performed as a solo reading over 120 times in Europe and America.
Performances are Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. at Clayton Center for the Arts, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy. in Maryville. Tickets are $10-$12. For tickets and information, see claytonartscenter.com, wordplayers.org or call 865-981-8590.
The reading of this classic "Ghost Story of Christmas" will bring to the imagination all of Dickens' most memorable characters, settings, and themes of social justice, generosity, and the importance of family. With added lighting and mood effects in the Clayton Center's beautiful Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre, audiences will imagine vividly the Dickensian world that arguably helped to create the traditions of Christmas as we now know them.
