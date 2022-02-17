"The Refugee King," a new play by Ethan Norman, will be performed on March 31, April 1 and 2 and 7:30 p.m., April 3 at 2:30 p.m. at the Old City Performing Arts Center, 111 State St., Knoxville. Tickets are $18-$22 on the weekend and March 31 is Pay What You Wish Admission. Tickets are available at oldcitypac.com and at the door. For more information, see wordplayers.org or call 865-539-2490.
A long time ago, Jesus lived, died and rose again. How does it really affect our daily life two thousand years later? "The Refugee King" is a fresh, vibrant play with music wherein a couple finds themselves in a story – unfolding at a kitchen table like yours – where they must choose to be like Jesus or like everyone else.
The WordPlayers is a 501(c)3 theatre company. "The Refugee King" is sponsored by Warren & Kathy Payne, Leslie A Hull and Accentuate Communication. Upcoming programming includes "Hello, Dolly!" at the Bijou Theatre. For more information, see wordplayers.org.
