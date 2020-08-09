Medical care and healthcare habits can get pretty complicated. On the medical front, the amount of double-blind, placebo-controlled studies of every conceivable treatment is mind-boggling. And then there is the supplement, vitamin and alternative medicine end of things with a yet more dizzying array of treatments and claimed-preventives with little in the way of controlled studies.
Add to this almost every dietary approach imaginable and it is no wonder we are all a bit baffled as to what is good for our health. Yet, often, we are wrangling over the details while a small number of fairly simple habits could produce the lion’s share of health impact.
Of course, genetics, mishaps, and the like will impact all of us. But a recent large study came up with four simple habits that can have a major impact on our health.
The analysis looked at what habits substantially increased the number of years a person lives without several chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancer, asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and dementia (Alzheimer’s etc.). The four habits are not complicated to understand, but they take some intention to carry out.
As they say, if it was easy, everybody would do it.
So, the first habit is regular exercise. The goal would be 150 minutes per week of exercise that gets your heart rate up. The heart rate goal depends on your age, and the formula often employed is to subtract your age from 220 and then multiply that number by .85. That would be as high as you would normally push. So, a 70-year-old would be shooting for the 120s, a 60-year-old for the 130s, a 50-year-old for the 140s, a 40-year-old for the 150s, a 30-year-old for the 160s and a 20-year-old in the 160s. Those are at least estimates; get the OK from your physician if it’s been a while since you’ve done that kind of cardio exercise (biking, running, swimming, exercise machines, work-out videos or fast walking with some hills).
The second life habit is to be a never smoker.
This is varyingly defined as less than 100 cigarettes or cigars in your life, though some authorities put the number down at 50 or even 20. If it’s too late for you on that one, at least be a “no longer smoker”. You’ll still get a huge benefit compared to an active smoker.
Third is to keep alcohol to two drinks or less per day for men or one drink or less for women.
The final factor for significantly extending your good health is for your weight to be at a BMI of 25 or lower. You can Google how to calculate your BMI based on your height and weight.
Those four factors have the power, statistically, to add up to 10 years of freedom from the above-mentioned list of miserable illnesses.
There is far more data on such things than on any supplement, vitamin or high-tech medical treatment.
That certainly doesn’t mean sound medical treatments don’t have their place when you need them. But when it comes to prevention, the approach isn’t that complicated. Of course, neither does it come without wise choices and some discipline over the long haul.
Though those four habits are not all easy to achieve, knowing them at least lends some clarity to our focus and pushes aside some of the confusing minutia in the health information that tends to paralyze us.
We would all hope to not just live longer, but to live out as many of the years God gives us, in the absence of debilitating diseases. See how many of the big four you can nail; getting somewhere near the goal beats not shooting for it all every time.
