Gloria Gaynor, Donna Summer, Rick James, the Pointer Sisters, ABBA, the Bee Gees and KC and the Sunshine Band — the royalty of the disco sound indeed.
Just hearing hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Staying Alive,” “Hot Stuff,” “I’m so Excited” and “Get Down Tonight” is enough to make you want to rearrange the living room for some dance floor space and resurrect that disco ball from the basement.
Rotary Club of Maryville says that isn’t necessary. They have the ultimate party planned that will include lots of disco hits, plenty of room to jive and the opportunity to get decked out in those fringe jackets, flower-print dresses, mod headbands and fanned-out, flared-out jeans. All under the flashy disco ball.
The event is Rotary Night Fever, a gala and auction, set for Friday, Feb. 11 at the Knoxville Hilton, and tickets are now on sale. It’s the only fundraiser this civic organization hosts all year. That means they’ve had months to get it right.
President-elect Tony Stubbs has been spearheading the effort. Other members, like his wife, Beth Stubbs, current President Keith Lindgren and his wife Ruth Ann Lindgren, Christine Clanton and Carla Rafferty have all been part of this planning committee.
“Everyone loves to disco,” Clanton said. “This is the fourth year that we’ve had a disco theme. We are the only club that does that.”
Guests will be in the running for a $100 prize for the best costume; they will be able to have photos made at a photo booth, enjoy food and drinks and participate in live and silent auctions.
The silent auction will be done differently this year, Rafferty explained. Instead of people writing in their bids at each item and hoping no one outbids them at the last second, participants will purchase tickets they can drop in buckets from which the winners will be drawn from. It is a more relaxing format, she said.
Auction items will include things like jewelry, hotel stays, cabin rentals, Jeep tour and a hot air balloon ride. Gift baskets are also popular silent auction items.
Beth said the club would love to see at least 200 people attend. In previous years, it’s been held at the Capitol Theater in downtown Maryville. The Hilton has been newly remodeled.
The first Rotary Night event took place more than 10 years ago. Beth said at that time, it was an event by Rotarians for Rotarians.
“Rotarians got all the items for the auctions and then came and bought all of them,” she said.”Then we said, ‘Oh, we have to get this out to the public because the money we spend goes to the public. We raise money from the public and then give it back to them.”
It was Clanton who came up with the disco theme. She said in previous years, they had done masquerades and also the Roaring 20s.
The money raised at Rotary Night Fever will go to Food for Kids. Rotary of Maryville partners with Second Harvest Food Bank by making a donation. Second Harvest then provides food to be given to children at five different schools that is taken home on the weekends. Rotary members are responsible for packing the food.
There is also a Dictionary Project this club directs. Every third grader in Blount County gets a free dictionary thanks to them. That’s about 1,400 students each year.
Donating money for scholarships for non-traditional students at Pellissippi State is one more way Rotary of Maryville helps this community. Support for Habitat for Humanity builds, assistance in providing solar-powered charging stations locally and a humanitarian project in Mexico are also funded through the club.
Rafferty said Rotary Night Fever is a fun way to spend a February night, but Rotary also sees it as an opportunity to introduce themselves to the rest of us.
“I don’t think a lot of people know who Rotary is,” she said. “With this event, we have an audience. We have the opportunity to say ‘Let me tell you what Rotary is about and what it does in the community and worldwide. It’s a good platform for us.”
Rotary members, Beth said, are leaders in this community who are trying to figure out what the needs are here and how to serve.
There are 50 members of Rotary Club of Maryville. They have been able to raise $20,000 at this annual fundraiser.
Keith has served Rotary the longest, 36 years. Beth has been in the club for 30 years. Tony has logged five or six years, while Ruth Ann has served for four. For Clanton, it’s been 14 years of club activities; Rafferty joined five years ago.
In addition to local projects, Rotary also has an international focus of alleviating polio. Keith said Rotary has inoculated 5 billion children across the globe. Last year, there were only five cases worldwide. There has to be three years of zero cases before the disease can be declared eradicated, he said.
“We started with this in the 1980s when the whole world had cases,” Keith explained.
All of these local Rotary members have their stories as to why they ended up in this club that seems more like family at times. Some joined because spouses did or friends made an invite.
“I joined Rotary because my employer at the time wanted me to be more involved in a civic organization,” Clanton said. “I have stayed in Rotary because it allows me to be consistent with serving — giving of my time and money, in front of my children who are adults now and who also give of their time and money. It is not about what we say to our kids. It is about what we do. That is my message to any prospective young members. Get involve so your children can watch you be involved.”
