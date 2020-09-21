Townsend area churches are coming together Saturday, Sept. 26 to pray, like two other Blount County prayer events inspired by Franklin Graham’s march in Washington D.C. that day.
The Townsend prayer walk will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and originate at Townsend City Hall, 133 Tiger Drive.
There participants will pray together, and each will be given a prayer handout that will tell people where to go and what to pray for. Most of the walking will be on the walking and bike path and will be at each individual’s own pace. The total prayer walk is expected to last an hour at most.
Organizers say it is not a protest of any kind, nor is it any type of political rally to support any party or candidate.
Townsend participants will be praying for the nation, state, county and city. Collectively people will be praying for our government, the election and for a “Great Awakening in America.” Graham says, “America is in trouble. It’s in distress. But we do have hope, and that hope is in our almighty God.”
The Townsend area churches ask people who can’t join in person to join in prayer at that time no matter where they are.
For more information call the Church of the Cove at 865-448-8039.
Other local events planned for that day are the East Tennessee Day of Prayer, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at the amphitheater behind the Blount County Courthouse, and the Blount County Prayer March, beginning at noon at the Blount County Justice Center.
