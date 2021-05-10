This Saturday, May 15, Keep Knoxville Beautiful will be hosting first Third Creek Clean Paddle from 10 a.m. to noon. The cleanup will kick off from the UT Gardens, 2518 Jacob Drive.
Over 50 volunteers will be pitching in to remove litter from Third Creek and the Third Creek Greenway before it enters the Tennessee River. Volunteers will either be on land or in the water.
The Knoxville Adventure Collective will be providing kayaks and paddle boards for volunteers. Volunteers are also welcome to bring their own.
This will be the last cleanup of the Great Knoxville Cleanup. The Great Knoxville Cleanup has been a collection of Keep Knoxville Beautiful and volunteer led litter cleanups from March through May.
