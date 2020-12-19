“Voices of Cades Cove, Part 9: Of Another Time,” a cultural history documentary film produced by Kate Marshall Graphics, was released Dec. 9. This is the latest in a series focused on telling the story of Cades Cove and the people who once lived in the small, mountain community that is now the most-visited area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Kate Marshall, with Kate Marshall Graphics based in Alpharetta, Georgia, said Part 9 begins where “Part 8: Shattered Peace,” left off, near the end of the Cades Cove Loop Road. The series is presented in traveling sequence rather than in chronological order. “This shows the Cove to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park visitor in the context of the Loop Road, because that is how most people see and move through the Cove,” Marshall said in a release. “It has proven to be a successful approach, not only for the visitor, but also for us. The Loop Road became the central character in the long story, guiding us to the next area and the next topic.
“The prominent theme is cultural preservation and how Cades Cove history has been kept alive through the decades,” she said. “In the overall scheme of things, the history of Cades Cove is a short one, and life there was not unlike other similar rural and farming communities. The environment and work were similar, transportation, beliefs, education all mirrored other places. However, the one thing that sets Cades Cove apart is the fact that the people who lived there were forced to give up their ancestral homes and lands in order for a national park to be formed.”
Part 9 includes stories and photos from several Cades Cove families, including Sparks, LeQuire, Burchfield, Cable, Cooper, Oliver, McCauley, Abbott, Myers, Gregory and, Caughron; music from Tipton; and a mention of Shields. Non-natives with special ties to the Cove as well as organizations such as Cades Cove Preservation Association, Blount County Historical Museum and Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center plus National Park Service representatives are included. A special feature shows the unique challenges faced by Cades Cove descendants from Hazel Creek.
Love of the Cove
Marshall and her late husband, Al, initiated the series, which debuted in 2014 with “Voices of Cades Cove, Part 1: A Sense of Place.”
“After falling in love with Cades Cove 26 years ago, we knew that one day we would have to tell that story,” Marshall said. “Finally, in later years, after a ton of research, and with the help of many Cades Cove families, organizations like Cades Cove Preservation Association and others, and the National Park Service, we could finally blend in our film and research with interviews and first-hand accounts, and share their voices with others.”
Subsequent “Voices of Cades Cove” documentaries include “Part 2: Amazing Grace;” “Part 3: ‘Til We Meet Again;” “Part 4: Winds of Change;” “Part 5: A Full Life;” “Part 6: Water Works;” “Part 7: As Sweet as Honey;” and “Part 8: Shattered Peace.”
Each of the previous DVDs has been presented to the public on its premiere date, but due to safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, that event was canceled this year. Instead, copies of “Part 9” are available at www.CoveBear.com, at Cades Cove Preservation Association’s Cades Cove Museum (CCPA) at the Historic Thompson-Brown House and Hills Market in Maryville, and at Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend. Copies will be available through Amazon in January.
The “Voices of Cades Cove” miniseries has garnered 40 international film awards in the categories of history, biography/autobiography, cultural documentary and travel/tourism.
Each program in the multi-DVD series is more than two hours long.
Hear the voices
Stephen Weber, CCPA president and descendant of the Oliver family of the Cove, expressed his appreciation for the series. “John W. Oliver undoubtedly was one of the great leaders of Cades Cove during his time,” he said. “As his grandson, I can honestly say that his dream and life’s work of preserving the history and culture of this mountain community has come to life in ‘Voices of Cades Cove.’”
Ruth Caughron Davis, a Cades Cove native and CCPA founding member, agreed. “The Cades Cove Preservation Association was formed in 2001 to preserve the history, culture, stories, pictures and artifacts of the families who had lived in Cades Cove. As each year passes, former residents and their descendants are passing away — and with them, their stories,” she said. “When Kate Marshall Graphics began producing the ‘Voices of Cades Cove’ videos, they brought back these faces and stories.
“We do appreciate Kate Marshall so much for all her talent and hard work to collect all these stories and pictures so that our people and their voices are preserved.”
