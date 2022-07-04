Ethan Elder, Ellie Graham and Emma Tallent from Maryville participated in The Governor’s School for the Scientific Exploration of Tennessee Heritage. Through their participation in this four-week program, students explored the unique history and culture of Tennessee through integrated concepts of science, preservation, and interpretation.
The program was on the beautiful East Tennessee State University campus in Johnson City. As part of this program, the Maryville students completed three semester hours of college credit in Tennessee history, as well as an intensive, non-credit seminar in research, writing, and presentation skills. They participated in rigorous field experiences related to Tennessee history and culture, including: a Paleontology Experience at the world-renowned Gray Fossil Site, which included digging for fossils and learning the behind-the-scenes working of the ETSU Natural History Museum; a Pioneer Experience at the ETSU Valleybrook campus, a 144-acre, outdoor research and laboratory facility; and a Service Learning/Environmental Experience at Rocky Fork State Park, Tennessee’s newest state park, located in a beautiful mountain valley in Unicoi County.
Twenty-eight juniors and seniors from across Tennessee were able to take part in enriching visits to historical, cultural, and natural sites, such as: The Museum of the Cherokee Indian, The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Roan Mountain State Park, Historic Jonesborough, the International Storytelling Center, and Rocky Mount State Historic Site. The group enjoyed a range of activities related to Tennessee history and cultural heritage, such as dancing, hiking, flint knapping, storytelling, and traditional music.
These three students were selected to attend The Governor’s School for the Scientific Exploration of Tennessee Heritage from among other applicants based on GPA, strong preparation and interest in history and science, along with good research and writing skills.
Ethan said, “Governor’s School was amazing. We had wonderful adventures, traveled to exciting locations in East Tennessee, experienced college life, and met wonderful friends. I am honored to have been selected for Governor’s School and it was a fantastic experience. The program was challenging because our schedules were packed with field trips and on campus classes. I loved the campus and the people.”
