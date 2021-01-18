Men in Community/Men in Christ has announced the winners of the 2020 Trailblazer awards. The awards are presented to members of the community who make a positive difference.
The winners are Ron Coffin, Audrey Richardson and Clarence B. Williams. Each was presented with a plaque.
Ron Coffin
Coffin is a native of Blount County, born and reared in Maryville. He is the third of three sons born to Myrtle Porter and George H. Coffin Sr. he was brought up in a family and a church (St. Paul AME Zion), that were activists in community service and civil/human rights.
He has been a member of the NAACP since his youth and joined SNCC as a college student. Coffin was one of the first four African-American students (all members of St. Paul AME Zion Church), to desegregate Maryville High School, on Sept. 3, 1963, five days after Dr. King led the “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.” Coffin is a veteran of the Vietnam War and he also has served in Taiwan and Korea. He is a graduate of University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and a Master of Science in clinical social work.
He served as director of the Knoxville Vet Center, providing readjustment counseling to war veterans of Vietnam, Korea, WWII, Iraq and Afghanistan. He served on the Knox County Homeless Coalition and worked with a Knox County Court on Domestic Violence Providing counseling for men who batter. Ronald implemented the first “mentors” Group for Black teenage males in Blount County at St. Paul AME Zion Church.
He has made countless presentations and/or lectures to schools in Blount County, Maryville, Alcoa, Knoxville and Anderson County, Maryville College and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville on the Vietnam War as well as the Civil Rights Movement. Coffin presently serves as chairman of the Administrative Board at St. Paul AME Zion Church, treasurer for Blount County United and a member of the Executive Committee of the Alcoa/Blount County NAACP. He and his wife Glenda, have five children, 19 grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.
Audrey Richardson
Richardson, born to Norris and Mary Ella Robinson, Sr.(both are deceased). She graduated from Charles M. Hall in 1961. She then married Gerald Richardson (deceased) in1962 and from that union came five children: three daughters : (Tyra and Wandalyn, both deceased) and Lana, two sons: Terry and Kelvin.
She volunteered at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center in Alcoa as a foster grandparent for 10 years, mentoring youth who were at risk and those with special needs. She also implemented the reading comprehension program for children who were struggling with reading and understanding what they were read. The program had tremendous results, as confirmed by parents and teachers.
In 2015 there were 2,799 active foster grandparents nationwide. She was one of five volunteers given a national recognition award for her work. In 2010 awarded for her tireless efforts in the program. In 2013 awarded Foster Grandparent of the Month. She received two awards in 2016, one for outstanding Volunteer and a Senior Corps Week National Award. In 2019, The East Tennessee Volunteer Recognition Award presented by Home Federal Bank and Volunteer East Tennessee. She is now a retiree from the program.
She is involved in church ministry with New Vision COGIC, as Sunday school teacher, women’s ministry and assistant pastor.
Clarence Williams
Williams is a native of Alcoa and a graduate of Charles M. Hall High School. He holds an Associate of Arts degree from Morristown College and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Tennessee with additional studies and training at the University of Michigan, Harvard University, The University of Tennessee, Bowie State University, National Training Laboratory, The Center for Creative leadership and The Justice Center of Atlanta. Coffin is a member of the Leadership Blount Class of 2002 as well as other professional development and training. He is also a trained and experienced mediator for workplace disputes.
His professional experiences began as a summer intern with Union Carbide from 1968-1971. From 1972 through 1980 he was employed as a facility compliance officer with the Atomic Energy Commission, facility compliance officer with the U.S. Energy Research and Development Administration, senior compliance officer, acting branch chief and acting regional director for the U.S. Department of Energy and supervisor and acting director with the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Federal Contract Compliance in Tennessee. He also served on a task force of the Office of Administrative Conferences of the United States. He was employed with the federal government for 32 years including the Tennessee Valley Authority where he was responsible for the impartial processing of TVA’s equal opportunity complaints. He was appointed by the TVA Board to the position of Director of Equal Opportunity Compliance in 1991 and served in that capacity until he retired in 2005.
Williams has served as President of the Board of Directors for Blount County Habitat for Humanity and on the Board of Directors of Child and Family Services of Tennessee and McClung Museum. Currently he serves as Chairman of the Alcoa Regional Planning Commission, a member of the Advisory Board for First Tennessee Bank, a member of the Board of Directors of Blount Memorial Hospital and Executive Director and Board Member of The Richard Williams Jr. Leadership Development Academy.
He is married to Sharon with two children (Toshia & Clarence R.) and one grandchild (Laila).
