The public is invited to experience three private gardens this weekend only at the Dogwood Arts Spring Featured Gardens event, April 9 and 10.
This is the first year that Dogwood Arts has featured Derrynane (in Westmoreland) & Edenwood (in West Knoxville); these gardens will join the annual favorite GATOP property for the event. These properties exhibit the best that spring has to offer with extensive plant collections, breathtaking views and one-of-a-kind outdoor sculpture collections.
Tours are self-guided, although Master Gardeners and Dogwood Arts staff will be on-site to answer questions. A $5 cash donation per garden is suggested. These gardens require extensive walking and are not handicap accessible; comfortable or hiking shoes are recommended. Since these are private residences, there is limited on-site parking; guests will be admitted on a first-come-first-served basis.
New This Year: Derrynane Garden, 7209 Rutgers Drive, Knoxville. Street parking only. It is named after the ancestral home of Daniel O’Connell, the Liberator of Ireland, and has been designed to use plants to create outdoor spaces and experiences to be enjoyed in their own unique and wonderful way. Garden rooms and curvy brick pathways offer a beautiful and interesting mixture of plants to stimulate the senses with color, texture, sound and provocative scents. Guests can enjoy a stroll through the Ashe Grove, the Beer Garden, the Elysian Retreat, the Oasis and the border filled with blooming tulips.
New This Year: Edenwood, 930 Bream Drive, Knoxville. Within these fenced two acres you’ll find life — plants and animals living, breathing and working together year after year in this certified National Wildlife Habitat. This mostly-organic garden changes with the seasons, sprouting beauty of different forms 365 days a year. As you stroll through our plot, you’ll encounter a large selection of conifers, Japanese maples, woody plants, perennials, herbs, bulbs, an orchard, a vegetable garden, and greenhouse, and a homemade chicken coop.
GATOP (God’s Answer to Our Prayers), 2643 Riverside Drive, Knoxville. Included in the Smithsonian Institution’s Archives of American Gardens, GATOP features many hundreds of botanical specimens such as conifers and hollies, extensive displays of wildflowers, perennials and ground covers, as well as numerous water features and large marble outcroppings. Complimenting this unusual garden are stainless-steel, iron, bronze and stone sculptures.
