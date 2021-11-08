Family Promise of Blount County’s mission is helping this community’s homeless families get back on their feet and into safe, affordable housing.
The journey is different for each of them. It’s not uncommon for Executive Director Caroline Lamar and her staff to capture moments of spontaneous laughter, utter joy and renewed hope through the lens of a camera. Photos have a way of reaching out to people and telling the remarkable stories of hard work and success, they say.
So when Family Promise National put out the call for photographs to be submitted as part of a contest, Lamar was all in, since they have documented so many journeys. She said there were four different categories that included hospitality, dynamic, empathy and community.
All 200-plus Family Promise affiliates across the nation were invited to submit entries. When the results were released, Family Promise of Blount County had won in two of the four categories — dynamic and hospitality.
There was the national recognition of capturing the essence of Family Promise’s purpose, but also a monetary prize. That turned out to be $1,000 per winning photo, which brought this local affiliate $2,000 in a year when fundraising has been tough.
Lamar said the contest was done because Family Promise National probably needed some new marketing photos.
“It was really exciting to have our photos chosen,” she said, noting there was a Facebook Live event where the winners were announced. Each winner got the opportunity to share the stories behind the photos.
The winning photo for hospitality was one Lamar took of four kids playfully lying on a bed at the day center in Maryville.
“We had purchased four new beds for our shelter program,” the executive director said. “We were having Pajama Day at the day center. The kids were in their pajamas, lying on their bellies. It was a picture that shows hospitality and being welcoming, a place where families feel safe and are shown compassion.”
The other winning local photo in the dynamic category was one of a boy holding up a strawberry. It was taken at a summer camp Family Promise was able to hold for a small group despite the pandemic.
Lamar said there were no other winners from this immediate area. One was an affiliate in California.
“It was nice to see the other winners and hear the stories behind their photos,” Lamar said. “Being part of a nationwide organization, it is neat to see the work that’s being done in communities all over the country.”
Claas Ehlers is the CEO of Family Promise National. He announced the winners in this contest and said it was the perfect way to spotlight the great things the affiliates do on a daily basis.
“While our affiliates are all across the country, they share a powerful bond,” he said in an email. “They are committed to mission and truly believe no child’s future should be determined by their housing status. Nothing tells the story of passion, innovation and empathy better than a photograph, so we created a photo contest based on our core values. Family Promise of Blount County provided amazing pictures that define and inspire us.”
Family Promise doesn’t look anything like it did in 2019. Homeless families were taken in and housed on a rotating basis at local host churches. That shut down in early 2020 with COVID fears and has not restarted. The organization currently is serving six families in its shelter and transitional housing programs minus the churches.
There is a waiting list to get into the program, Lamar said, but some slots will be opening up soon.
Fundraising is incredibly down this year, but Lamar said she doesn’t have exact figures. She said one thing that will help next year is the return of the Resurrection Run. It was canceled this year due to the pandemic, although a virtual option was provided. In 2022, the in-person event will return. It’s always held the Saturday before Easter with the organizer Monte Vista Baptist Church.
“We now know how to do this safely,” Lamar said. Vaccinations are making that possible, she added.
“We are looking forward to having it back,” Lamar said. “It is one of our largest fundraisers. People are hungry for stuff like that. Something they can do as a congregation.”
Ehlers said Family Promise affiliates nationwide have seen what a pandemic can do to families who lost jobs and the ability to pay for housing.
“I think we’ve come through this time with an understanding of just how many people are in danger of losing their housing — more than 40% of American households cannot pay an unexpected $400 debt,” Ehlers said. He said the goal is to not just to solve the immediate crisis of housing instability but to change the underlying structure that allows one in 16 children to experience homelessness, in some form, by the time they are 6.
Affiliates have created new programs and engaged volunteers in new ways, he said. “In short, they have done amazing work in overcoming the worst crisis for families in most of our memories.”
