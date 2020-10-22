Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church has an important date on its 2020 calendar as families young and old will come together to celebrate a monumental milestone.
On Sunday, Nov. 1, with Pastor David Oliver leading, this small church in South Blount County will turn 150 years old. It was named after a nearby creek, Four Mile.
But even before the church was built on Four Mile Road, there was a cemetery on the site. A Revolutionary War veteran, Robert Bryant, is buried there.
“We don’t really know all of the details of how the church got started,” explained Oliver, who has been pastoring the congregation for almost three years. “I would like to think there was a deep desire for the word of God, coming together for the studying of God’s word, fellowship and worship.”
Oliver described the area around Four Mile Creek more than a century ago. In 1886, a hotel called Allegheny Springs opened and would accommodate 300 to 400 people, he said. “It must have been a thriving community in that day.”
There are current members, such as Calberta Best, who remember days long gone. She first joined Four Mile Baptist as an 18-year-old new bride. Her husband, Winston Best, grew up in the church. She is now 83.
“The church opened its arms and welcomed me,” she said. “I love Four Mile and its people. I remember the older members and how they were so nice to me.”
Best was born in Monroe County but has called Blount County home for most of her life. She took over the clerk duties at her church back in 1971. And when there was no one to play the piano, Best took piano lessons so she could assume the duties.
“Anytime anyone new came to the church I always asked them if they could play the piano,” she said. “If they said yes, I would ask them to play. It made me nervous to play, but I did my best.”
Rod Guge took over as pianist when he joined the church a short while ago. Oliver said they’ve had three new members since COVID-19 hit. That includes Guge’s mom, who is 94. Guge grew up in the area, moved away for many years and then returned to care for his aging parents.
Bill Gregg leads the singing each Sunday; his wife, Penny, teaches a special needs class. They moved just across the road from the church and connected immediately, Oliver said.
Another longtime member, Vivian Shoemaker Marshall, has been helping Best with the clerk duties. Her mom, Marjorie Shoemaker, was the clerk before Best. Marshall said she had so many fond memories of attending services with her parents and four siblings.
“There were just kids everywhere,” she said. One Sunday morning, her brother Richard was acting up so their mom reached over to tap him on the head. When she did, he went flying under the pew.
“You better not cry,” their mom said, and he didn’t. Richard still attends the church, driving weekly from his home in Farragut.
Marshall did leave the community for awhile, but came back. She said her grandparents attended Four Mile Baptist.
There was a youth choir at one time, Marshall recalled. One Sunday the sanctuary was so full, they opened up an area at the back and brought in chairs.
Documenting the years
In its 150-year history, Four Mile has been led by 38 pastors, with the first being J.V. Iddins. Before Oliver took over, there was James Atkins, Jeff Smith, Jim “Tater” Wells, Harold Queen and Charles Huskey. The former pastors have been invited back for the Nov. 1 anniversary celebration, which starts at 11 a.m.
There is an old black-and-white photo tacked up on a bulletin board near the entrance to the sanctuary. A group of believers stands in a nearby body of water, ready for baptism. Oliver said the photo was taken during a two-week revival in 1918.
“There was another pandemic at that time,” Oliver said. “It was the Spanish flu.”
According to church records, 58 people were baptized during the revival and 70 were added as church members.
The current church building was constructed in 1954. The previous one was torn down and services were held in a tent while the new structure was built.
Four Mile was admitted to what became Chilhowee Baptist Association in 1871, but there are some community members who believe the church was as reorganization of Nile Mile Church. It was admitted into the association in 1830 but disappeared in 1838, according to Inez Burns’ “History of Blount County, Tennessee.”
Membership has ebbed and flowed over the years; there were 148 members in 1913 and 203 in 1917. In 1960, the number had climbed to 330.
Some members, like Best, are unable to attend. One other is Mary Hill, who in her 90s, is probably the oldest member. Her dad, Bittle Long, was song leader.
Signs this church isn’t ready to relegate itself to the history books include the formation of a special needs class, which has seven attendees, including Oliver’s daughter, Christi. Four Mile also participates in Samaritan’s Purse’s shoebox ministry each Christmas season. It also has reorganized the cemetery association to provide better care and oversight.
Oliver and the others acknowledge that the church membership has dwindled as older members pass on and aren’t replaced at the same rate. Attendance is about 30 each week. But the pastor, in his notes preparing for this anniversary celebration, said he still can see the members’ resolve to continue to serve God with all of their strength.
“I see the faithful who are there today even though they may be few,” he wrote.
Best had difficulty choosing one memory that stands out above the rest from her time at Four Mile. She never wanted to be anywhere else. “They have been good to me all through the years,” she said.
