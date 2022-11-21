Christian fiction has been the focus of Vicki Irwin’s writing, while Arlene “Lena” Anderson relies on humor and curiosity to pen her latest book on just how far those traits have taken her.
Stephanie Edwards wants us to become engrossed in the hauntings that visit her mind, and Stanford Johnson urges us to discover a secret past in Sevier County when the White Caps reigned.
Those four local authors are joining five others in a roundtable discussion from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, presented by Southland Books in Maryville. There is no cost to attend, and authors will have their books available. It’s also Small Business Saturday, a date each year when shoppers are encouraged to shop local.
“Southland Books and Cafe is proud to continue our support of local and regional writers,” said owner Lisa Misosky. “We feel it is an important opportunity to engage with the reading community in Blount County and share authors with them. We encourage our community to support and engage with our local talent and to remember to shop local.”
Story compiled from dreams
“A Journey for Rebecca” is Irwin’s first book, which came out in March. This Everett High graduate said she wasn’t looking to become a writer, but family tragedies followed by nights of unusual dreams brought her to the realization that she had been given a story to tell.
“In 2020 I went through a series of major things with my family” Irwin said. Both parents landed in the hospital within hours or each other. Then Irwin’s son received third-degree burns in a house fire. Her parents died within weeks of each other, and Irwin, who had cared for them for a decade, lost her way.
She prayed that God would give her something. Not long after that, she began having vivid dreams, so vivid that she began writing them down. Then it clicked — Irwin said this was what God had sent her. The result was “A Journey for Rebecca,” an inspirational story of faith.
A song has now inspired her to write a second book, she said.
Kate Clabough will be the moderator for the Nov. 26 discussion. Originally from Nebraska, she is a writer, historian, genealogist, library director, speaker and artist.
Clabough began writing as a child, interviewing her grandparents and their neighbors to keep from dying of boredom one summer. Her book, “Partly Cloudy With a Chance of Murder” is available as an eBook on Amazon.
Curiosity leads to adventures
Anderson, who is originally from Minnesota, lives in Maryville now. This retiree said she began traveling a lot in her 40s, visiting more than 40 countries and counting. She’s written three very different books: one on business management, a 400-plus page gourmet cookbook and the latest with a more personal touch.
Called “Hard Fall, High Bounce: How Adversity and Resilience Led to My Decade of Global Adventures and Misadventures,” it’s a story of Anderson’s health battles, how she has lived with them for decades and the resulting fun. She had her colon removed when she was 16 and wears an Ileostomy. It’s like an appliance on her abdomen, she said.
“I am hollow, but not shallow,” she quipped.
Anderson said her curiosity has taken her on some unbelievable adventures. Most recently she visited Switzerland, and she has plans to travel to Turkey. This book wasn’t written to be braggadocious, Irwin said. It’s meant as an encourager.
“It’s not, ‘Hey, look at me,’ but look at you and what possibilities you have,” the author said.
In addition to writing three books, Anderson is a musician and songwriter. She performs at the Townsend Abbey.
Get ready for a haunting
Edwards is a Blount County native who has been writing since the age of 13, when she was a student correspondent for The Daily Times. She loves a good ghost story, which inspired her first novel, “The Haunting of Palm Court,” and two subsequent novels in the series.
One of the others invited to be part of this author event are L.A. Boruff, a USA Today bestselling author of more than 19 series. She resides in East Tennessee with her husband, three children and an ever-growing number of cats. Her passions are vampires, food, listening to heavy metal music and reading.
Jesse A. Hester participated in an author’s gathering at Southland Books previously and returns for this roundtable discussion. He is the author of the Jonas Lauer series, the Inspector Nubb series and the Abraham and Charley series. He resides in Monroe County.
Melanie Hutsell helped organize the event at Southland. She is an East Tennessee native and lived for 12 years in Maryville. She is the author of “The Dead Shall Rise” and “The Book of Susan.” She has appeared on WDVX’s Wordstream and the Bi-Polar Girl Podcast.
Hutsell has worked with Stanford Johnson to get these other authors together. Johnson is an Army veteran and Townsend native who wrote about his family in “Our Little Secret.” It tells the story of an unmarked grave on his family’s land.
Johnson is working on the story of the White Caps in Sevier County, called “At the Dead Hours of Midnight: A Bloody Rein of Terror in the Great Smoky Mountains.” The nonfiction book should be out soon.
Letting creativity out in the open
The field of nine is complete with the participation of Walland resident Rebecca McKeehan. She is a 1979 graduate of Heritage High School and wrote her first book as an eighth grader.
“It came about as something of a serial novel,” McKeehan explained. She lived in Alaska at the time and worked on it with friends. The book, this author said, was full of melodrama, in typical teen fashion. It was called “Iris.”
“I shared it with my English teacher, and she encouraged me to keep writing,” McKeenan said. “Apparently, she liked the book.”
McKeehan said she still has that first writing and rereads it to recall good memories with friends.
But in her adult life, McKeehan said she tried to suppress her creative side. She thought being responsible didn’t provide time for writing poetry or short stories. She held jobs as a janitor, legal secretary and even an over-the-road trucker for 18 months. Another job took her to Yellowstone for two years.
McKeehan eventually came back to her passion for writing. “The Heart’s Way” is s collection of her most popular poetry and short stories that she posted on her web page. This author said she uses her quirky sense of humor a lot and finds it easy to become the characters she writes about.
She is most known for her romances but also writes essays. “The Heart’s Way” is her first book. It’s available in paperback and eBook on Amazon.
“If there is one thing I want people to know, it is that I write because I have to write,” McKeehan explained. “But I post because I love to touch people with my words.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.