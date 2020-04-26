Bluebird houses sit along a stretch of a greenway that runs through Maryville’s Pearson Spring Park. These additions to the park are not the work of the city of Maryville, but that of a retired resident.
Beckman Bryant, a self-proclaimed “computer geek,” recently made and installed eight houses for the bluebirds that inhabit the trails along Pearson Springs Park. Lots of runners and walkers go past every day, especially now that the weather has turned warmer.
Bryant is not a Blount native; he moved to Maryville after living in Birmingham, Alabama. When Bryant arrived in Maryville, he became inspired to build bluebird houses.
“I thought it would be a nice thing to do here. I got into woodworking, which is the default old guy hobby,” Bryant said with a laugh. He originally put up the bluebird houses three years ago, but they quickly deteriorated.
“They pretty much were destroyed after a year. My skill level was pretty bad,” Bryant said.
Over time, Bryant’s woodworking skills improved and he decided this past winter to reinstall the updated houses. Birdhouses have been in the park previous to Bryants’. One of the previous birdhouses was in memoriam for Bob Prewett.
While installing the updated birdhouses, Bryant decided to transfer the small plaque to a new birdhouse, despite not personally knowing Prewett, whose background could not be determined by press time.
“I decided that if someone thought enough of him many years ago to put this on one of the boxes, I’d keep it on my new ones,” Bryant posted on the Maryville Speaks Out Facebook page. Bryant asked in the same post if someone knew anything about Prewett.
Ready to move in
The bluebirds in the area are the Eastern bluebirds. They make their nests in a cavity, such as a hollow tree or birdhouse. The birds make their nests out of weeds, twigs, dry grass and even animal hair or feathers.
Females lay between four to seven eggs that are pale blue, sometimes white. Incubation is about 13 to 16 days. The young leave the nest at about 18 to 19 days on average.
Bluebirds are permanent residents in many southern areas. They eat insects such as crickets, grasshoppers, beetles and many others, as well as berries and small earthworms.
Bryant recently posted on the “Maryville Speaks Out” community Facebook page, that someone was turning the birdhouses in the park to face Pistol Creek, which runs through the park. He has no idea why someone would do that.
When he placed the birdhouses he made sure to face it southeast, away from Pistol Creek.
“Bluebirds are very picky, and I set these things up in a way that increases the odds of them nesting there,” Bryant’s post said. “So, I swung them back in place. But I’m not going to keep doing this.”
Bryant discussed how bluebirds like open and rural areas like farms, but with new construction, places for shelter could be sparse.
Bryant is interested in making more birdhouses for other parks in the community; however, he states that he won’t if the birdhouses continue to be disrupted.
His “Maryville Speaks Out” post was posted on Feb. 25, and since then the birdhouses have been rotated two more times. Bryant has been changing them back to the proper position.
“I have recently thought about a possible fix for it,” Bryant said. “If it keeps happening though, there isn’t a point in foolin’ with it.”
