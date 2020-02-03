The Writers’ Workshop in Asheville, North Carolina, is offering a workshop, “How to Write a Great Story” with Samantha Shad, on Saturday, Feb. 22. The class meets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 387 Beaucatcher Road, Asheville. Cost is $75. Participants are encouraged to bring a story they are working or find new ones. Shad will work with writers to develop stories by applying knowledge of character, conflict and structure. She is the author of the upcoming “The Write to Happiness” and has taught at Duke University and the American Film Institute.
To register, go to www.twwoa.org. or for more information, email writersw@gmail.com.
