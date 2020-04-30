To introduce herself to other members of her club, Tonia Latham talked about her mother and grandmother and their love of baking; she made it real as she passed around cookies she had personally baked.
That, she said, is called an icebreaker.
Latham, who works in marketing, remembers her icebreaker in front of other members of Morning Cup Toastmasters. The club was formed in Maryville three years ago and met at Vienna Coffee House at 7:30 a.m. each Wednesday before turning to virtual meetings more recently. Latham admits getting up before daylight is tough, but she has come to embrace her early mornings.
“I have learned to be a morning person,” she said, laughing. “About a year and a half ago, I started the switch to become a 5 a.m. person. I understand that I get a lot of value from my early mornings.”
Latham said she began reading books by Benjamin Hardy, someone else who highly recommends rising before dawn. It was a process, Latham admits, but she knows what lots of others do, too, that practically no one calls you between 5:30 and 7:30 a.m. so productivity can be at its peak.
It was Morning Cup Toastmasters President Regina Jennings who introduced Latham to the club and its mission of helping people from all walks of life improve their communication and leadership skills. Morning Cup Toastmasters now has 26 members and growing.
Step up, speak out
So last year, when the local club invited members to compete for a chance to represent the district in the World Championship of Public Speaking, Latham stepped up. She admits she is a talker; she says her whole family is that way.
Latham made it past the judges in her own club to advance to the area competition, which is made up of five other clubs. From there, Latham moved on to the division level, and finally to district. The district represents the entire state of Tennessee and parts of Kentucky and Virginia.
Last year, she advanced as an alternate, but this year, Latham was a “legitimate” competitor, she said. She competed against four others this year in the district, but didn’t place in the top three. Winning at that level would have taken her all the way to the international level. While she was disappointed, this community leader said she gained valuable knowledge and experience.
“The top three speakers were phenomenal,” she said. “I have already become LinkedIn friends with them because I want to continue to learn how to better communicate.”
Toastmasters has helped Latham hone her speaking skills. She said some who join gain useful information while giving their personal presentations. There is also an opportunity for impromptu speaking at the meetings, on topics of interest. And important to all is the component of evaluation, she said.
Planned and impromptu
“We communicate in so many aspects of our lives,” Latham explained. “At the dinner table with family or in a conversation with a friend we meet at the grocery store. Or it can be making a presentation at work. There are all kinds of planned communication and then there’s impromptu.”
The evaluations include things like speed with which a person speaks, mannerisms, grammar and content. Latham said this portion of the meeting is referred to as the “better listening” portion.
Jennings became involved with the organization from the get-go. She said she was at Vienna when someone handed her a flyer about a Toastmasters Speechcraft course that was starting there. Jennings was selected as the co-chair for United Way for 2018 and thought the course would be valuable. It was, she said, and in the end those who participated in the Speechcraft course helped charter Morning Cup Toastmasters. For Jennings, her career in banking has always been about constant learning, something Toastmasters also embraces. That’s why she reached out to the organization when she knew her leadership of United Way would take her in front of large groups of people.
Always learning
“It’s all about finding someone doing it right and doing it well and learning from them,” she said.
For her, Jennings said she learned how to be cognizant of more than just her speech. That includes things like mannerisms, eye contact, confidence, etc. “Sometimes you don’t know your own habits,” she said. “Toastmasters helps in a professional way. Here is what you do really well and here are some things to work on.”
The club has continued to grow despite its seemingly unpopular start time. Jennings said professionals and people from all walks of life value the Wednesday early-morning sessions.
“Public speaking is a No. 1 fear for a lot of people,” she said. “This is self-help that helps build confidence.”
Because of COVID-19, Morning Cup Toastmasters is meeting via Zoom for now. They will go back to meeting at Vienna Coffee House once it reopens its doors. They welcome new members.
Latham’s primary goal with Toastmasters, she said, was to continue to network in her community. That progressed into her choosing the leadership development pathway. There are others in the local group, people like Mary Mixon and Catherine McConkey, who have advised her along the journey.
“We have such strong relationship-building here in Blount County,” Latham said. “We take care of our own, so that was easy to do. As I progressed along, I realized Toastmasters has a very good plan for professional development. ... There is something for everyone in whatever you are wanting to grow with.”
