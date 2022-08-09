The Blount County Library is sponsoring its first Tomato Jam on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with tomato contests and tasting, gardening tips and children’s crafts.
The Tomato Tasting Contest will feature three categories: one for slicing tomatoes (those large juicy ones you put on sandwiches), paste tomatoes (the Romas or sauce ones), and cherry/currant tomatoes. There will be a first prize award for each category. For slicing, you must submit three tomatoes, paste, five tomatoes, and cherry, 20. There is an entry form on the library website and Facebook page or you can stop by the library reference desk.
The deadline for entry forms is Aug. 11.
There will be an Ugly Vegetable Contest for little gardeners. They must have the vegetable entry over to the 4H table by 11:30 that day for judging. There will be a first, second, and third place award for that contest. Unusually shaped vegetables or ones that may have grown to look like something else are suitable for entry.
For children there will also be an arts and craft table with tomato and vegetable related activities to keep them entertained, sponsored by the master gardeners.
Mary Beth Lima, Blount County Extension agent responsible for Family and Consumer Sciences for our area, will have information on “Best Practices for Food Preservation.” Lima will have several tested recipes for canning salsa, tomatoes, and spaghetti sauce. There will also be some information for children on the health benefits of tomatoes.
Blount County Extension Agent James McMillion will have a table where he will give out information about the 4-H programs available here in Blount County and visitors will be able to meet some of the youth that are involved in these programs.
Music will be provided by the Drift Boat Cowboys, a country swing band, and food available by REO Cheesewagon.
