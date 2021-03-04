We are three months into a new year, but for nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity, repercussions from a year like none other still reverberate.
Kathy Jackson, executive director for Blount County's affiliate, said the 2020 pandemic forced the organization to cancel three of its four annual fundraisers; the only one that was a go was the golf tournament, since it is held outdoors where social distancing is easy.
"We saw some amazing things in 2020 as our community pulled together," she said. "That we were only able to hold one of our fundraisers definitely hurt. That represented a loss of 65% of our anticipated event revenue."
Couple that with the fact there was a 32% loss of revenue due to the temporary closure of Habitat's ReStore, also due to COVID-19, and it becomes obvious this organization will need to make up ground in order to meet its 2021 goals.
Jackson also acknowledged that corporate support and sponsorship also were down — by 30%.
"What we saw was a lot of people giving directly to COVID relief and not always to regular nonprofits," the executive director said. "It's definitely been a challenge."
That's not to say there haven't been milestones achieved. Blount County Habitat was able to build two homes in 2020, providing two local families with affordable mortgages. In addition, through its Home Repair Program, the Christian-based agency was able to complete more than 100 critical home repairs for 30 income-qualified households.
Those two new homes, Jackson said, took much longer to complete because of the challenges associated with the pandemic. Construction sites were shut down for four months.
"A lot of our volunteers are older," she explained. "Of course everybody is at risk, but particularly that age group."
Habitat relies on a core group of volunteers who are only an email away from showing up at a job site. Construction Supervisor Doug Jenkins said these dedicated, hard-working men and women are the backbone of the agency. About 30% of the work on each Habitat house is done by volunteers.
"We have not dropped in our volunteers," he said. "They refuse to stay home. The only thing that prevents us from working is weather."
Work progresses on Ohm Street
They are able to gather and work safely because they are outside and there are probably a dozen or so on-site at any given time, Jenkins explained. This week, the crew is busy with Habitat's large project on Ohm Street in Alcoa. There are 20 lots there that Habitat purchased in 2018. The infrastructure is in place, and two houses, side by side, are going up. A third will get started in the near future.
Volunteers like Scott Dahms and Ken Sorensen were busy Wednesday afternoon on Ohm Street. Both have volunteered for years. Ray Horton was nearby, working to get these houses in the dry. Volunteer Don Moore said all work well together.
"We all pitch in and do what needs doing," said volunteer Rob Stevenson. Their workdays are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Jenkins' rescue dog Roxie was present, too. She has been overseeing projects for years and greets all who arrive on the scene.
Jenkins is hopeful they will begin to get help from outside groups again this year. Maryville College is one of them. Several had to cancel last year.
Another positive, Jenkins pointed out, is the switch from electric tools to those powered by battery. He said they have built eight houses using all battery-powered tools, which is safer because there are no cords to trip over.
These 20 lots on Ohm are adjacent to seven others on which Habitat homes are built; those lots were donated by Arconic.
In a normal year, Habitat would put together a faith build, where local churches would come together to raise money and work on the house. There also have been business builds, too, where the same thing happened with companies. Jackson said in 2021, things will look different.
A true collaboration
Instead of a faith or business build, there is a collaborative build, she said, which combines churches and businesses into one build. It is one of the two homes being constructed in the Alcoa project. Jackson said support is still needed.
The organization's goal is to raise $60,000 for each house built, Jackson said. To date, this local affiliation has built 165 homes. Habitat partners with families that earn at or below 60% of the area median income, which is roughly $41,940 for a family of four.
To get to the goal of building three houses this year, Jenkins is challenging people to come onboard with the Hope Builders, which is a commitment of $10 per month. He said his initial goal was to get 200 donors. Now that he's up to 160, he's shooting for 2,000.
Jackson is also part of a fundraising campaign to commemorate her 20 years at Habitat and the celebration of her 50th birthday. Hers is the $50 for 50 project. Donations can be made on the organization's website, www.blounthabitat.org.
According to statistics provided on the website, more than 16,000 people in Blount County live in poverty; that includes 5,328 who are children or the elderly. More than 20% of local households are cost-burdened, meaning they spend 30% of more of their income on housing.
While families already have been selected for the three homes currently in the works for this year, Jackson said her agency does offer a budgeting and financial mentoring class for anyone who needs to help in order to become homeowners, not just those partnering with Habitat. Some need help in reducing debt or crafting a budget, she said. Classes are catered to the needs of those who sign up.
If this were any other year, Habitat would anticipate the completion of up to five houses. The fact the 20 Ohm Street lots belong to Habitat already and utilities have been installed is a plus in these difficult times, both Jackson and Jenkins said. Land prices have continued to soar, along with building supplies.
"We are very, very thankful that we have that property because land is so scarce and expensive," Jackson said. "Not only can we not afford it, our homeowners can't either."
