Join Keep Blount Beautiful and Little River Watershed Association for the fourth annual Townsend Community Cleanup on Saturday, Nov. 21. Volunteers will meet at the Townsend Visitors Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, to gather supplies and then clean up various areas of Townsend. Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes.
Supplies will be available from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. at the Townsend Visitors Center and volunteers can participate during that time frame at their own convenience in order to avoid large crowds in this pandemic. Please wear a mask when picking up supplies and bring your own gloves if you have them.
This event is one of our events in celebration of the Blount County Great American Cleanup, an initiative that encourages residents to take action to improve and beautify their community.
