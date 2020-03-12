Join Keep Blount Beautiful and Little River Watershed Association for the fourth annual Townsend Community Cleanup from 9 a.m.to noon Saturday, March 21, at the Townsend Visitors Center (7906 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy). Volunteers will meet at the Townsend Visitors Center first to gather supplies and instruction. Volunteers will then make their way through their designated spot in Townsend to clean up litter. Gloves, trash bags, safety vests and litter pickers will be provided. Volunteers are advised to wear closed-toed shoes and long pants. Lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m. after the cleanup.
For more information and to sign up via the sign up link, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the KBB office at 865-681-4809 or keepblount@gmail.com. Volunteers are welcome to show up for assignment the morning of the event, however signing up is greatly appreciated. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
This is a great opportunity for students and others who need volunteer hours and for those simply interested in cleaning up their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.