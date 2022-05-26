It was a nightmare — removing the creeping honeysuckle, overpowering privet and stubborn ivy that had taken over where old Highway 73 used to take travelers in and out of Townsend decades ago.
Any gardener knows what years of abandonment can do to a patch of ground. One group in Townsend was about to tackle that times 10.
The monstrosity of taking on that challenge was the idea, of course, of a gardener, back in 2004 who also happened to be mayor of Townsend. Bob Russell brought forth an idea of what to do with the road bed that had been left behind in the name of progress. A new highway has been built, now named East Lamar Alexander Parkway.
“What about a trail?” the mayor pondered. Members of Tuckaleechee Garden Club soon got to work. The first order of business was the clearing of the road bed so these gardeners could discover what they had to work with. It was a daunting task. This garden club was founded in 1983.
“The invasive thing was a nightmare,” said Mark Seder. “You couldn’t even see the river.”
Seder joined the project six years ago as a Master Gardener and then as a member of Tuckaleechee Garden Club.
Thousands of hours of volunteer work by TGC members like Charlotte Miller and Martha Frink, made this possible, Seder said. Both Miller and Frink were onsite from the very beginning. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the result of that dedication — Townsend River Walk and Arboretum.
Part of the massive effort was funded through a grant from Tennessee Department of Transportation, Seder said. That donation, for about $8,000, was used to clear that road bed so it could become a beautiful trail were visitors can see native plants in bloom along with towering trees that make the walk both shady and educational.
“Thankfully, the bigger trees did not get cut down in the making of the road,” Miller said. “We have some that are very large.”
Miller added that some reminders of that old road are still present along the trail. That includes an old grill that was installed by the side of the road possibly by the Civilian Conservation Corps or the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s.
She said this trail arboretum, which is certified by the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council, is the only one of its kind in the area. Maybe the state. Arboretums are botanical collections of a large variety of trees, shrubs and other plants grown for scientific and educational purposes. Most are in gardens instead of along guided trails.
This one is a little hard to spot as travelers take the highway through town. The best advice is to park at Camp Ground United Methodist Church, which has given permission. A short walk up the sidewalk will take you to a tunnel to cross under the road and to the river walk.
National Garden Week is being celebrated June 5-11. Seder said this sounded like a great time to offer guided tours of the Townsend River Walk and Arboretum. They are free. Those interested should go to the website and pick one of four choices. Tour dates are June 8 and 11.
There is never a fee to visit the river walk and it’s always accessible.
The arboretum has 35 trees that are tagged; they also have educational signs visible next to each, along with a QR code so visitors can learn more as they read from their smartphones or tablets.
A slippery elm, black cherry, American sycamore, Eastern red cedar, black oak, sugar maple, bald cypress, green ash, sassafras and fringetree are examples of what visitors will encounter on the trail.
According to the website, there are five more trees being signed. They are a birch, hemlock and yellow buckeye, which were existing trees, along with two planted trees, a red maple and witch hazel.
Seder serves as coordinator for the Townsend River Walk and Arboretum and maintains the website. He frequently takes photo of what’s in bloom and posts them so visitors know what to expect.
Miller said TGC sets a work day each month to tend to the trail. Invasives that try to come back are snatched out quickly. In addition to TGC, others who have worked on this project include the City of Townsend, Blount County Master Gardeners and also Keep Blount Beautiful and the Little River Watershed Association.
A pollinator garden, memorial garden, benches and even a Stumptown Faerie Village have been added to the trail over the years, and new plants are always being placed along the route.
The upcoming guided tours aren’t the first for TGC. Miller said they have done them for other garden clubs, school groups and also troops of boy and girl Scouts. The plan is to being offering the free, guided tours in all seasons. Sign-ups will be on the website.
Miller is one who saw the before and after at the Townsend River Walk and Arboretum. She said the change is miraculous.
“When we removed the invasives, a lot of native plants like trillium came back on its own,” she said. Before the clearing out was done, privet stood 20 feet high, she said.
Seder said the guided tours are a way to celebrate National Garden Week and introduce newcomers to the Townsend River Walk and Arboretum. He said Tuckaleechee Garden Club has a master plan for the future that includes a children’s garden, picnic area and a couple of projects using wastewater from the nearby road.
In addition, more areas will be set aside for wildflowers. Seder said there are even plans to have a multitude of bluebells along a walkway to the river.
“It will have four feet of bluebells on each side of it,” he said.
Seder moved to Walland almost seven years ago, from another beautiful place, the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains area of Virginia. He has fallen equally in love with the majestic Smokies and the Townsend area.
Working on the Townsend River Walk has been a challenge but also a rewarding experience he said.
“The progress that’s been made has come in leaps and bounds,” Seder said. “There has been a lot of hands-on help. It was a great community project.”
This master gardener said he is very grateful for the work Miller, Frink and the other TGC members did all those years ago and continue to do. Some are in their 80s but still going strong.
“It has given the garden club something to do for the community,” Miller said, “instead of just puttering around in our own yards.”
