Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund of Townsend has awarded $26,600 in scholarship assistance to the 18 eligible students this year.
“We have a mix this year of Townsend residents attending colleges and vocational schools. A couple of them are older adults returning to school for re-training,” explained Treasurer Cindy Cutting. “Recipients appreciate that they can spend the money as needed to cover any costs of attending school, not just tuition.”
The $1000 Dorothy Storey scholarship, named after one of the founding members, was awarded to Josif Huskey, who demonstrated a significant contribution to the Townsend community and a desire to continue that commitment in the future.
Applicants must attend an accredited school and must provide a current, valid ID with a Townsend address with the zip code 37882.
Over $300,000 has been awarded to students since the fund’s inception in 1994. The Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund is made possible through cash donations and through the proceeds of the thrift store at 120 Tiger Drive in Townsend. The scholarship fund is also registered with Kroger’s and Amazon Smile as a charity.
For more information, visit www.heartsand
handsfund.org or visit the fund’s Facebook page. The thrift store is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and accepts donations during these hours.
