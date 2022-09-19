Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund of Townsend has awarded $31,400 in scholarship assistance to the 21 eligible students for the 2022/2023 academic year.
“This is the most money we’ve ever awarded,” according to Treasurer Cindy Cutting. “This year, we’re helping more students. A few are attending local trade schools, and one is getting a master’s degree. The best part is that our scholarship is structured as a gift and can be used as needed, whether for books, laptops, or gas money.”
The $1,000 Dorothy Storey scholarship, named after one of the founding members, was awarded to Jenna Saucier, who demonstrated a significant contribution to the Townsend community and a desire to continue that commitment in the future.
Applicants must attend an accredited school and must provide a current, valid ID with a Townsend address with the zip code 37882. There are no income restrictions.
Over $325,000 has been awarded to students since the fund’s inception in 1994. The Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund is made possible through cash donations and through the proceeds of the thrift store at 120 Tiger Drive in Townsend. The scholarship fund is also registered with Kroger’s and Amazon Smile as a charity.
For more information, visit www.heartsandhandsfund.org or visit the Fund’s Facebook page. The thrift store is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 to 4 and accepts donations during these hours.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
