Students, staff and community members all use the 140-acre Maryville College Woods, and now a Senior Study project will start to document the numbers and more.
Trevor Gaines-Perry, a health and wellness promotion major, is doing some direct observation but also worked with members of the college physical plant and his professor to install three electronic trackers that will continue to provide data after he graduates in May.
"We really have no idea how many people are using it and when it's being used," said Jeremy Steeves, MC associate professor of exercise science.
At Maryville College the Senior Study is a capstone experience, "almost an honors thesis for every student," he explained. It gives students a chance to dive into a topic they are passionate about and also can address community needs. Students complete a semester long research methods class, and the Senior Study allows them to apply what they learn. "We can only teach them so much in the four walls of a classroom," Steeves said.
In 2016 another of his students, Gabrielle Billstrom, tracked use of the Maryville-Alcoa greenway for her study, and the Maryville College Woods Group, which oversees the property, sought help in collecting the data to help its management and planning efforts.
That was a good match for Gaines-Perry, who already was interested in learning more about the characteristics of people who spend more time outdoors.
Steeves noted that the woods serve as a learning lab for classes, a track for cross country runners, space for the on-campus Mountain Challenge program, as well as being "an amazing resource for students, staff and faculty," just steps from classrooms and dorms. Visitors to RT Lodge, nestled amid the woods, dog walkers and disc golf players also take advantage of the natural resource.
"I love the woods; my kids love the woods," said Steeves, whose children range from 21 months to 6 years old.
Grants from the Maryville College Woods Group, Mountain Challenge and the college for Senior Studies covered the cost of the three TRAFx counters. "They've got these devices in national parks all across America," and other countries as well, Steeves said.
Gaines-Perry began his work with a research review, and they had to validate the the accuracy of the trackers in a lab before installing them outside, with 100 passes in various types of activity.
He, Steeves and members of the physical plant staff worked to mount the trackers inside wooden poles and install the poles at three locations in the woods, the main entrance, Court Street entrance and a bridge inside the woods. "That was probably my favorite part," said the student, who has done construction work before.
In addition to the electronic tracking and his own observations, Gaines-Perry is using an online survey to gather data from Maryville College Woods users. When people point their cell phone cameras to a QR code, it takes them to the online form, which takes 5-10 minutes to complete. Within the first two weeks he had 130 responses to the survey.
For his observations Gaines-Perry is in the woods from 7:30-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. So far morning visitors tend to be older, but in the evening, he said, "That's when you see a lot of kids."
When Gaines-Perry first decided to enroll in Maryville College his focus was on playing basketball and he didn't know about the woods. Having the woods nearby has helped him stay active, and his classes allow students to take up to two wellness days per semester when they can do things like enjoy the outdoors, which research has shown has physical and mental heath benefits.
"You don't need to go and run 10 miles to see the benefits in your health," he noted, citing the benefits of a brisk walk too.
He expects to conclude his research late this month, but the trackers will continue to collect data, which is downloaded through a shuttle plugged into them and then a computer. "Those aren't going anywhere," he said.
Gaines-Perry would eventually like to become a national park ranger, but right now he's applying for seasonal positions out west, such as a hiking guide in Alaska or Montana. "I love spending time outside," he said.
For now he's focusing on hiking in the Smokies, in line with a New Year's resolution. "When you're at the foot of the Great Smoky Mountains, it's hard to ignore," he said.
Gaines-Perry will present his findings to the college's Health Science and Outdoor Studies division and the Maryville College Woods Group, and may present to other groups as well, Steeves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.