Tradewinds Fair Trade Shop at Monte Vista Baptist Church will host its "Christmas in July" event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 24. Discounts of up to 75% will be offered on Christmas ornaments and decoration, baskets, jewelry, gift items and more. The church is located at 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville.
