A decades-long tradition that had to be suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19 is returning to Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church in Townsend on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Tuckaleechee United Methodist Women’s Fall Festival, the group’s major fundraiser to benefit missions projects, includes a meal plus a bake sale and craft fair. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., and the craft fair and bake sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Masks are not mandatory but will be available for those who wish to have one, and social distancing is encouraged.
There will be a slight change in the meals. Rather than a having a sit-down meal in the church fellowship hall as in the past, barbecue sandwiches and all the fixings will be packaged for carry-out only due to COVID-19 precautions.
UMW President Danita Goddard said, “If it’s pretty, we’ll put some tables outside if people do want to sit and social-distance and eat here. There will be no eating inside this time.”
The meal will include a choice of either a pork or chicken barbecue sandwich along with chips, homemade coleslaw, a drink and dessert, all at a cost of $10. “We will have our world-famous homemade cobblers, still,” Goddard said with a chuckle. Guests will choose between the mouth-watering apple or peach cobbler made by the talented cooks at the church.
Bake sale, crafts
The bake sale features homemade baked goods, jams, jellies, apple butter, pickles and more that can be purchased to take home or to give as gifts.
UMW member Sara Hatch said, “There’s bean soup mix, spiced tea, lots of cookies, candy, cakes and pies.” In addition, Bonnie McCampbell’s fried apple pies, another Tuckaleechee Fall Festival tradition, will be available.
If you have your heart set on a particular item, make sure you get to the festival early. The jellies, apple butter and pickles, in particular, sell out quickly.
The craft sale will have a wide variety of handcrafted items at reasonable prices and ready for early Christmas shoppers. A small sampling of these includes seasonal decorations for fall and Christmas created by UMW members and others as well as Mary Lynn Morgan’s popular painted river rocks, wooden pieces by accomplished woodworker Bob Tiebout and decorations crafted from wine corks by Hatch.
“I have everybody in the universe collecting wine corks!” Hatch said. The wine corks are fastened together in the shapes of fall pumpkins, Christmas trees, hearts, etc., and then painted to add details. “I’m working on a snowman right now, but I haven’t quite figured him out,” she added.
Two handcrafted items will be raffled, as well. There are a quilt and two matching pillows made and donated by outgoing UMW President Vickie Mueller. The pattern is called Labyrinth and is done in shades of blue. In addition, a small table donated by Tiebout will be raffled. Tickets are $5 each, or you can purchase five tickets for $20. Goddard said, “You can get them in advance but they will also be available on the day of the festival. We won’t do the drawing until the next day.”
Benefits missions
Taffy King said all funds from this and other fundraisers, after expenses are paid, are used for mission projects locally — including the Wesley Foundation, Haven House, Pregnancy Resource Center, Habitat for Humanity, Wears Valley Ranch, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Holston Home for Children — as well as national and international missions, such as Samaritan’s Purse and UMCOR, United Methodist Committee on Relief.
Not being able to have the Fall Festival last year greatly affected the amount of giving usually done by Tuckaleechee UMW. Goddard said, “It was very hard last year when we didn’t have the money to write the checks like we usually did. This is our main fundraiser … There were missions we used to send $1,000 to that we only got to send $100 to last year. Some didn’t get anything. I think we were even more motivated this year to make sure we could have the festival.”
Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church is located at 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend. Richard Rudesill serves as pastor.
