The Little River Railroad & Lumber Company Museum located at 7747 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend will be hosting Train Days on Friday and Saturday, May 7-8th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will include an old town walking tour on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., blacksmith demonstrations all day Saturday, storytelling Saturday at 1 p.m., and craft vendors both days. The outdoor G scale model railroad will be running both days. For more information, call the museum at (865)661-0170.
