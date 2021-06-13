The Transformers singing group is seeking new members who simply love music and want to share it with others. The group has been active in Blount County and surrounding counties since 1989 but took a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are now restarting and want to add more voices. There is no prerequisite to join other than a love of singing.
Practice is held at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at Broadway Baptist Church in Maryville. For more information, call Barbara at 865-368-4913.
