It’s that time again. The Alcoa Kiwanis Club’s Antiques Appraisal Fair is returning to Maryville First Baptist Church on Saturday, March 14, so start cleaning your attics, basements, storage rooms and barns to see if some of those things you no longer use can potentially put a little extra money in your pocket.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maryville First Baptist Church Family Life Center. Admission is $5 and includes the cost of one appraisal. The cost for each additional appraisal is $5. There will be a special category for large collections of items for a “general opinion” as to the value of the collection at a charge of $20.
As in past years, the East Tennessee Political Items Collectors Political Memorabilia Show and Sale will be held in conjunction with the appraisal fair, and the Blount County Friends of the Library will sponsor a Pop-Up Book Sale as part of the fair. All proceeds from the Friends sale will benefit the Friends of the Library.
Learning the process
Appraisers from the internationally acclaimed auction company, Case Antiques of Knoxville, will give estimates on the value of items. Their expertise is in art, antiques and collectibles as well as in gold, silver and jewelry.
“Through the years, many patrons have chosen to place selected items in Case’s international auction,” said Wray Williams, of Case Antiques. “This year, Case will add a feature. Patrons can not only learn about their items, have them valued by local experts and place qualified items in a Case auction, but this year we will teach folks the process we go through to value their items and potential selling venues.
“From time to time, out-of-town buying groups come through town and offer to purchase items, but they pay pennies on the dollar of the value and then leave town quickly with your items,” he added. “We will arm the attendees with knowledge about their items and what prices to expect when selling through various venues so the owners can make an informed decision through the selling process.”
Williams said a portion of the value of any item chosen for auction will be donated to Alcoa Kiwanis to support its charitable activities.
In addition to Williams, the appraisers from Case Antiques will include David Case, Bob Craig, Michael Lannom and Madeline Roberts. Others are also expected to join the appraisal team.
Bob Lambert, president of the Alcoa Kiwanis Club, emphasized that appraisers will not be offering certified appraisals. “At a show like this, there is time only to provide verbal, current market estimates,” he said. “Arrangements can be made with the appraisers for more extensive appraisals outside the show.”
For large items or heavy furniture, a person may bring photographs of the item which should include the front and back of the item; the feet of the item; closeups of any special markings or signatures which may be located inside or on the bottom of drawers or on the bottom of the item; and any dovetail joints.
Political show and sale
The East Tennessee Political Items Collectors (ETPIC) group will have a political memorabilia show and sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conjunction with the Antiques Appraisal Fair.
The ETPIC is a local affiliate of the American Political Items Collectors (APIC) organization, a nonprofit group established in 1945 to promote and encourage the study of the history of American political campaigns, and the collection and preservation of political memorabilia.
Local members and collectors Andy Simon, David Berry and David Duggan have coordinated the event. “We are especially excited about our local show this year because in August, Tennessee will host the APIC national convention in Nashville,” Simon said. “Our show will be an opportunity to gain a flavor for what will take place in Nashville on a much larger scale, and to obtain information about the national convention.”
Duggan said collection of political items is one of the oldest collection hobbies in America. “Our show is a small show, but we always have a lot of very nice items available, and we have a lot of fun during the day,” he said. “People seem to really enjoy looking at the old memorabilia, especially in an election year when such interest peaks.
“We will also be available to appraise political items in support of the Kiwanis appraisal fair,” he added.
Duggan noted that the organization is dedicated to education about the history of American elections, and members represent many political parties and collecting interests. “We have Democrats and Republicans, and all candidates and campaigns will likely be represented,” he said. “Memorabilia span a wide range, from traditional pins, to posters and other paper items, to tokens and watch fobs, to license plate attachments, cups and plates, tobacco products and clocks. Lots of different items have been used to promote political candidates.”
No admission will be charged for persons who wish simply to attend the political show and sale, although the standard Kiwanis appraisal fees of $5 for the first item and $20 for a general opinion about a large collection of items will apply to anyone who desires an appraisal of political items.
“It’s for a good cause,” Berry said. “We will donate the dealer table fees to Alcoa Kiwanis to support their charitable projects in behalf of local youth.”
Books and more
In addition to the Friends of the Library sponsoring a pop-up book sale, this year the Friends will assist the Kiwanians by providing one of the appraisal stations. Representatives of the Friends will be appraising books, records and CDs.
“We’re very pleased to be part of this event again this year,” said Dick Burgess, president of the Friends.
The Alcoa Kiwanis Club will also serve a chili lunch for $5 which will include a bowl of chili or hotdog, dessert and a drink.
All proceeds of the event, with the exception of the pop-up sale, will go to Alcoa Kiwanis to fund their charitable activities in behalf of Blount County youth, including Blount County Head Start, 4-H, Special Olympics, AmTrykes, Wears Valley Ranch, Boy Scouts, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Alcoa Schools Family Resource Center, Primary Players Community Children’s Theatre, Family Promise of Blount County, Imagination Library, United Way of Blount County, Pregnancy Resource Center, Mane Support, Martin Luther King Community Center, AYSO soccer, The Gateway to Independence, scholarships to local students, and the adult literacy spelling bee.
