Family history researchers are eagerly awaiting the April 1 release of the 1950 census records, and on Tuesday, March 8, a program presented by Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society President Tim Walker will give an overview of what types of information will be available in this census.
Walker said the first United States census was taken in 1790 and then every 10 years following.
“For privacy matters, census records are not released until 72 years after the data is taken,” Walker said. Since the 1950 census date was April 1, the data will be officially released for viewing on April 1, 2022.
“That’s a real key piece of information for people who do genealogical research, because almost every family in the nation will be listed. Some genealogists almost count down the days. When the 1940 census was released 10 years ago, there were people at every computer in the library, just dying to see what they could find out.”
The program, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sharon Lawson Room at the Blount County Public Library. Walker will have a PowerPoint presentation as well as display a copy of the census form and a 1950 map of Blount County showing all the districts.
“I’m going to go over all the different questions and let people know what kind of information they can expect to see,” Walker said. “I’m going to do a little preamble to that and go into some historical context of census records, worldwide and in the United States, and some of the major changes that have occurred over the years. I’m not going over every 10-year period, but if there was a significant change from one census to another, I’ll discuss what those entailed and how we had progressed up to 1950.”
Family snapshot
Walker said each census has a particular date, which can vary from one census to another. Before 1950, some of these were in January or as late as October. “The dates have changed some over the years, but it’s been standardized probably since around 1950,” he said.
The 1950 census gives information on the members of each household as of April 1, even if the data was collected much later. “For example, if someone died after April 1, they would be counted; or if a child was born after April 1, technically they should not be counted even though they are sometimes,” Walker said.
“Every census is a little bit different in what they ask,” he said. “The government is basically looking for statistics; it’s not just a head count. Obviously, they want to establish what the population is all over the country so that your House of Representatives numbers across the country are divvied out according to population. The individual states are allowed to redefine their district boundaries based on census records, for example.
For family history researchers, census records are valuable tools for tracing their roots, however.
“Census records are probably one of the readily available records,” Walker said. “There are several websites that have made them available electronically. Almost every county’s library for years and years has bought microfilm of the census as they have become available.
“The census gives you a snapshot of the family every 10 years. It tells where they were living, and depending on which census you’re looking at, who the children were at that time and what their ages were so you can approximate the birth dates of those folks, see what communities they lived in. It’s probably one of our cornerstone tools in doing genealogical research.”
Different procedure
Max Renfro, BCGHS treasurer, has provided Walker with information on websites where the census can be found once it’s released to the public through the National Archives (www.archives.gov).
“This year’s release will be a little bit different than what it’s been in the past,” Renfro said. “In the past, it’s basically taken several months for websites like Family Search or Ancestry to go in and index it, because without it being indexed, it’s very difficult for people to use it. But the National Archives, which is a government agency, has purchased some equipment that is actually going to be able to digitize and index records using optical character recognition/artificial intelligence. That way, they are going to release it on their website, which will make it easier for everybody.”
Walker will speak more about the website on which researchers can find the census information during the program.
Renfro said the program will be beneficial for anyone who isn’t familiar with census records, including people just started out on their research. “This census is the first one I will be in,” he said. “I was born in 1949. This will be one that a lot of people will be in for the first time, or maybe for some of the younger people, their parents will be in for the first time.
“In my opinion, if you’re doing genealogy research, the census is probably one of the most valuable tools you can have,” he said.
