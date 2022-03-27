Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont has announced its new Naturalist Week, a summer program just for adults taking place June 20–24. Naturalist Week is a five-day, four-night residential experience for adults who want to learn about and explore the natural world. Like all Tremont summer camps, Naturalist Week will take place at Tremont’s campus inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“Our summer camps are known for providing fun and educational experiences for kids inside the national park,” said Erin Rosolina, marketing manager at Tremont. “Naturalist Week is our way to extend the summer fun to our adult participants, as well as meet the demand for more adult field programs.”
Tremont is a residential environmental education center based in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Each summer, they host camps for youth ages 4 to 17. Throughout the year, they also host adult field programs, such as photography workshops and their Southern Appalachian Naturalist Certification Program, an eight-course program that provides fundamental and specialty skills in Southern Appalachian ecology and interpretive techniques; participants who complete the program receive a certificate from the University of Tennessee.
“Our adult programs are incredibly popular,” Rosolina shared. She reported that of the 12 naturalist courses Tremont is offering in 2022, nine have sold out already. “A couple sold out within the first 24 hours that registration was open.”
Naturalist Week will offer a unique opportunity for adults to disconnect, unwind, and discover the wonders of the Smoky Mountains with activities and adventures guided by Tremont’s experienced on-staff naturalists. The week is designed for all levels of experience, from casual nature-lovers to seasoned explorers. Activities will include animal tracking, birding, exploring cultural history, identifying plants, stargazing, and storytelling around the campfire.
“At Tremont, we believe that everybody has the innate ability to be curious, ask questions, and experience wonder,” said Rosolina. “We’re excited to be able to facilitate these child-like experiences for our older learners in this new way.”
Registration for Naturalist Week is available at gsmit.org/naturalist-week. Registration includes food, lodging, instruction and materials inside the national park. There are no prior-course prerequisites to participate.
