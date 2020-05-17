TOWNSEND — Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont invites families to participate in The Great American Camp-In. In its inaugural year, the event will kick off with an online scavenger hunt beginning today and will culminate in a virtual camp-in experience on Memorial Day Weekend.
“We dearly miss exploring and learning in the Smokies with our Tremont community. This new event is our way of bringing families together, to spark their creativity and connectedness to each other, to us, and to the great outdoors,” says Catey Terry, President and CEO of Tremont Institute.
Teams will earn points as they participate in the online scavenger hunt and camp-in challenges that promote outdoor recreation, exploration, and learning in their backyard, courtyard, and/or nearby green space or park. The challenges will adhere to social distancing practices while also encouraging participants to explore their local parks as able. More details are available on Tremont’s website at http://gsmit.org/camp-in/.
Registration for The Great American Camp-In is open now through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Registration is free with an optional suggested donation of $50 per team. Donations help support Tremont Institute’s mission of connecting people and nature.
Development Manager Caleb Carlton says, “Now more than ever, we all need to feel connected to the world around us and to one another. We are excited to bring people from all around the country together through this event and create a shared sense of community and togetherness during these challenging times. We may be staying close to home right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t explore the world from the places we live and share in that adventure from afar.”
Direct all inquiries to Caleb Carlton at caleb@gsmit.org or 865-448-6709. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information and to register online, visit: http://gsmit.org/camp-in/.
Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont provides in-depth experiences through educational programs that celebrate ecological and cultural diversity, foster stewardship and nurture appreciation of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.