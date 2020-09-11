Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont is inviting the public to assist in Monarch Tagging in Great Smoky Mountains National Park this fall. Several dates are offered in September and October. Those interested can choose a date and bring the family. All ages are welcome. This program is free, but donations are appreciated. Registration is required.
Monarch butterflies migrate to Mexico every year for winter. GSMIT wants to learn more about their migration and population status by tagging them.
To register, go to gsmit.org and click on Community Science.
