Maryville College Writing Communication Professor Kim Trevathan knows a thing or two about turning down the white noise.
Life, he believes, is a constant barrage of it: humming traffic, ringing cellphones, TV ads and news reports and constant chatter. And few things return him to center more than a paddle down the nearest waterway, where the only sounds are those of the natural world.
“Keeping Silence: The Power of Quiet in a World Full of Noise” will be the title of Trevathan’s sermon during the Maryville College Baccalaureate service, scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, in the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre of the Clayton Center for the Arts on the MC campus. A Baccalaureate ceremony is a tradition at many educational institutions, during which graduating seniors gather to mark the rite of passage that will take place shortly thereafter.
Commencement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, on the campus grounds, weather permitting, and will feature speaker Dr. Russ Wigginton, president of the National Civil Rights Museum. The Baccalaureate services will be a more intimate and reflective affair featuring a speech drawn from Trevathan’s time in the woods and on the water.
“When I was asked to speak, I started thinking about the highlights of the last 23 years,” said Trevathan, who will retire at the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year. “There used to be this nature-writing class I used to teach during J-Term, and it was three hours a day, five days a week, for three weeks. (Curricular changes in 2019 moved this mini-semester to May.)
“We went up to Whiteoak Sink in the Smokies one year, which is a beautiful place in the spring and interesting in the winter,” Trevathan added. “That must have been in 2005, and we got down there — it’s about a 2-mile hike down to the sinks — and we sat down and were snacking, and this silence just descended upon everybody. I didn’t say anything, didn’t say ‘shut up and listen,’ but they didn’t talk, and it lasted for about 15 minutes. It was kind of magical, this communal sort of silence that was contemplative, with no one giggling or looking at each other or laughing.”
In addition to Trevathan, the service will include scripture readings — Maddie Taylor, president of the MC Student Government Association, will read from Proverbs 17:24-28, and Isaac Anderson Scholar Sarah Rackley will read from Ecclesiastes 3.
The service is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed on the College’s Facebook page. Immediately following the ceremony, a Senior Baccalaureate Barbecue will take place on the Clayton Center Plaza, open to seniors, family members and their friends.
