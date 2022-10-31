The Boston, Massachusetts’ Head of the Charles Regatta (HOCR) is one of the worlds most prestigious regattas. It is the largest Head Race in the world with only the elite of the elite getting a chance to row on this once in a lifetime 5,000 meter course in Cambridge.
HOCR selectively gathers teams from all over the world and brings them together to compete for a chance to be recognized as the “Best of the Best,” making the invitation itself a distinct honor.
During the weekend of Oct. 21-23, the HOCR hosted over 11,000 athletes and 752 clubs from around the world in it’s 57th annual three-day regatta. Ranging from high school teams to Olympic champions, everyone grabbed for a spot to showcase their talent. To secure a bid to attend this regatta and be recognized among the elite of this grueling sport is something crews dream about.
Tristar Rowing in Blount County is a mere three years young and secured a bid last year to showcase a Men’s 4x+ (meaning a men’s U19 boat where rowers row port and starboard each and a coxswain directs the boat down the course) in HOCR ‘21.
The boat gained a bid to come back and compete in the Men’s 4x+ category again this year and improved their ranking from 16/52 to 11/52 securing a bid for ‘23 HOCR.
This year, Tristar received two additional youth bids (one men’s U17 4+ and one woman’s U19 4+) and two Master’s level bids (ages 21+). A total of 12 athletes, three coxswains and three alternates represented Tristar and the East Tennessee community on the world stage.
Tristar’s Women’s U19 boat competed in the most competitive category for youth women and placed 45/90 in the women’s 4+ category. They, too, earned a bid for Tristar’s women’s team to come back and race a 4+ next year. Placing during the top half of the field their first time in the HOCR turned even more eyes TriStar’s direction.
Tristar’s Men’s U17 4+ charged down the three-mile course. They entered the race ranked 19 out of 21 boats and the blasted past the competition crossing the finish line at impressive third place out of 21 boats. It is a huge honor to win a medal at this massive event with teams from all over the world.
Head Coach Katie Moore stated, ”We originally did not receive a bid for our men’s U17 4+. The boys handled the disappointment of that news with grace, and put their heads down and kept working toward their next opportunity. We found out just three weeks before the competition that a boat dropped out and we were “in” if we wanted the slot. From not even getting a bid, to finishing third place is just so exciting for these athletes and our program as a whole.”
The boys went through a massive emotional and physical journey which ended in them placing third overall. Tristar’s medaling boat consisted of the coxswain Sarah Flynn (Heritage High) and rowers from stern to bow, Lincoln Hancock (home school), Noah Farmer (home school), Ethan Griggs (home school), Mike Campbell (William Blount High). “This crew demonstrated strategy, maturity and intelligence to position your crew to get the best course. Coxswain Sarah Flynn (Heritage High School) executed perfectly,” said Head Coach Katie Moore.
Tristar’s athletes and coxswains poured so much of themselves into this regatta to make it a success for the team as a whole. Coxswains spent 100-plus hours studying for the intricate and complex course which has seven bridges and a 90-degree turn through a narrow bridge.
“I am so proud of each of these crews. Both the rowers and coxswains put in countless hours on and off the water to prepare for such a large stage. They were put in a high pressure situation and executed flawlessly. All of these athletes set the groundwork for future TriStar Rowers”, Moore said.
Each Tristar boat that was sent gained a guaranteed entry for all three boats next year by performing in the top half of each event. Tristar is preparing to represent next year once again and to pave the way for more and more athletes to showcase their skills.
If you’d like to try out what all the hype is about, contact Coach Moore at tristarrowig.com
