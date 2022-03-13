They were such horrific, shocking and senseless crimes that Tellico Plains educator Phillip Swanson never forgot despite the 44 years that separate then from now.
In 1978, Swanson was a senior at Tellico Plains High School. It was Feb. 27 and the community learned of a missing teen, 15-year-old Roxanne Woodson. Swanson said she wasn’t a friend of his and she had only been in Tellico Plains for just a few months, moving here from Indiana.
“She went missing and it created a huge manhunt,” Swanson remembers. “It was known that she had been with this character named Joe Shepherd. He was 25 and she was 15.”
Law enforcement went to Shepherd’s home to question him. According to police reports, upon their arrival he went into his bedroom and retrieved a shotgun; he was subsequently charged with assault. Shepherd was scheduled to appear in court on that charge 11 days later, but instead he left the area.
Because Shepherd had ties to Gastonia, North Carolina, Monroe County officials searched there and their hunches were right. Shepherd was apprehended and was eventually headed back to Tellico Plains to face that assault charge along with the heinous murders of two teens.
That’s because on April 8 of that year, a member of the Shepherd family was out in the yard of their home when she discovered what turned out to be the grave of Roxanne Woodson. It was 100 yards from the residence.
Her first encounter with Shepherd was her last day on this earth, Swanson said.
Shepherd is then questioned again about Woodson’s death and the disappearance of another local girl, Cathy Clowers, who went missing in March 1976. Shepherd took authorities to where the second body was buried.
According to official reports, Clowers died after a night of partying with Shepherd. Her cause of death was never determined. Swanson said Shepherd told several stories about what happened.
The decision was made to move Shepherd to the Bradley County Jail while he awaited his court dates on murder charges, but he had other ideas. Shepherd escaped, on July 17, 1978.
“He was gone, and gone and gone,” Swanson said. “Days went by, weeks went by and years went by.”
The story remained on the minds of residents, he said. Some even reported spotting Shepherd over the years in nearby mountains.
But a decade ticked by with no capture. Then a new tool came on the scene in the form of a television series called “Unsolved Mysteries.” The episode on Joseph Arlen Shepherd aired on Oct. 5, 1988.
The show detailed the last night of Woodson’s life in a car with Shepherd and two other teens. Those witnesses told police that Shepherd made unwanted advances toward Woodson and he asked the two teen boys to leave the area where they were parked along Old Furnace Road so Shepherd could calm Woodson down. The witnesses said when they returned to the car, Woodson was gone.
When questioned, Shepherd told authorities that Woodson had run and fell, hitting her head on a rock. He said he panicked and decide to bury her body.
Because Woodson’s body had been out in the elements for six weeks, it was badly decomposed and no cause of death was determined. The probable cause was ruled as asphyxiation.
Shepherd was known to local authorities as he had previous arrests as a teen for breaking and entering and other thefts, Swanson said.
As it turns out, that attention from “Unsolved Mysteries” paid off; someone tipped officers to Shepherd’s whereabouts in Ontario, Canada. He was subsequently brought home, after his capture in November 1988, to face the decade-old murder charges for the murders of Woodson and Clowers.
Initially, Shepherd was convicted of second-degree murder for the Clowers murder and sentenced to 99 years. This conviction, Swanson explained, was used during the sentencing phase in the Woodson case for the aggravating condition to support the death penalty in the Woodson case.
However, the conviction for the Clowers murder was overturned on appeal and a new trial was held. Shepherd was then convicted of manslaughter in the case. This retrial, Swanson said, changed the penalty for the first-degree conviction in the Woodson case. They never retried Shepherd or resentenced him for the Woodson case and never sought to have him electrocuted, Swanson learned.
Shepherd died in a Nashville penitentiary in 2010 of natural causes. He was 58.
There are members of the affected families still living in the area, just as there are probably a few who might even remember the high-profile case. Swanson, who served as an educator in Monroe and McMinn counties, retired in 2017. With time on his hands, he decided to revisit the details of the fateful events. The result is a crime novel written by Swanson called “The Bad Shepherd — Joe Shepherd’s Dash: A Serial Killer in the Mountains and His Predatory Ways.”
The author said the subtitle “Joe Shepherd’s Dash” is not referencing the convicted murderer’s flee from justice. It’s the meaning of the dash on his tombstone that’s placed between the birth and death date. It’s what you do with your life, he said.
Swanson, who lives in Madisonville, self-published the book, which is available locally at Southland Books and other outlets online. He said he spoke to many law enforcement members, including Deputy Joe Graves, as he pieced the story together. A member of the Woodson family, Becky Sable, talked with Swanson as well. He was not able to speak to anyone from the Clowers family.
Local newspapers like The Monroe County Democrat and Cleveland Daily Banner were also great resources, this author said.
“I happened to be teaching at Tellico Plains High School when Joe Shepherd was found in 1988,” Swanson recalled. “I wrote Joe a letter, asking if I could write his story. His lawyer told me not to contact him anymore.”
In retirement, Swanson picked back up with his interest in this case. He spent his time since then delving into all aspects of it.
“My purpose in writing this book was to honor the victims and document a historically significant chapter in Monroe County’s history,” Swanson said. “It is also a really interesting story. I certainly respect those who feel this is an old story and dredging up past wounds. It was a difficult story to research, write and promote because of my respect for the people who were simply bystanders to this moment in history.”
