Tuckaleechee Garden Club is having its annual plant sale today through Saturday at Pioneer Cabins, 288 Boat Gunnel Road, Townsend. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The sale will benefit the Townsend River Walk and Arboretum.
Plants that will be available include native ones like columbine, jewelweed, spice bush, yarrow, yellow trillium along with herbs, vegetables and also garden items such as crates, canning jars, herbal teas and hummingbird feeders. Other plants like bearded irises, creeping jenny, lamb's ear, sedum, lily of the valley and lenten roses will be for sale, too.
For more information, visit www.townsendriverwalk.com.
