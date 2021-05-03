Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, will present a live production of “Twelve Angry Jurors.” The play is based on the Emmy award-winning television movie by Reginald Rose and adapted for the stage by Sherman L. Sergel.
The play will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays May 7 through May 23., Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets will be limited for each performance. Masks are required inside the theatre at all times. Ionopure air sanitizers are used throughout the theatre.
Tickets are available at knoxvillechildrenstheatre.com. The theater is located at 109 E. Churchwell Ave., Knoxville.
A 19-year-old man has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father, and 12 jurors are charged to deliver a life or death verdict. What begins as the seemingly easy deliberation of an open and shut case becomes a close, personal, and sometimes rage-fueled battle.
With tempers flaring each juror reveals both character and agenda as testimony is re-examined, murder is re-enacted, and justice itself stands trial before 12 angry jurors. The jurors’ final verdict and how they reach it will electrify you and keep you on the edge of your seat.
Recommended for audiences ages 10 and up.
The play is performed by 12 talented young actors from ages 13 to 18. The jurors will be played by KCT veterans Maggie Clower, Draven Copeland, Sophia Elkins, Corbin Fram, Henry Lubke, Alex Montgomery, Bella Patterson, Alyssa Vogt and Eleanor Wood. Emma Adkins, Grace Durham and McKenzie Jordan are making their KCT debuts in this production.
The show is directed by KCT Artistic Director Dennis E. Perkins.
The play is designed by young student designers from ages 12 to 17. Samantha Owens provides the scenic design with assistant Auguste King. Grant Trivette provides the lighting design with Joshua Rodriquez assisting. Marianna Harrison and Maria Kauffman will design and build the costumes with assistance from Elle Etheridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.