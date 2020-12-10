Two Blount County residents, Alcoa’s Johnny Wilson and his nephew, Michael Moss of Maryville, have been selected for inclusion into an anthology of poetry called “Black Lives Matter 2020.”
The “chapbook,” which contains the work of close to 40 poets from across the country, has been published by Moonstone Press in Philadelphia. Wilson, Moss and the other poets have been invited to read their poems during a Zoom presentation to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. The public is invited to log in to view the readings.
Wilson, 78, said he started writing poetry when he was in the military, stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. He has written hundreds of poems, including love poems for his wife. He said he had no idea one of this writings had been submitted for this publication.
Linda McNear Goss, an Alcoa native and co-founder of the National Association of Black Storytellers, submitted the poems from both Wilson and Moss. It was Michael’s mother, Sara Moss, who sent his work to Goss. One of Wilson’s relatives also sent his work to Goss.
Michael, 42, is a rapper who has written an album, “Big Dreams, Small City.” His poem for the anthology is called “That’s Just the Math,” about the perils of being a black man in today’s society. He said he writes frequently and can’t remember how long ago he wrote this particular poem. He said he’s grateful that it has been included in the anthology.
“I finally got heard,” he said.
This recognition, Moss said, will serve as inspiration to keep on writing and dreaming.
Wilson’s poem is titled “The Law of Rape.” It is written from the perspective of a rape victim. Wilson said his motivation came from seeing how these abused women oftentimes get victimized again when they come forward to share their horrific ordeals.
“I have three sisters, a mom and nieces,” Wilson said. He said he started writing this poem three years ago and worked on it several times after that. “You see a lot of stuff on TV,” this writer said. “These women aren’t getting the respect they need.”
Goss has known Johnny’s family for years and said she knew he was a writer. When she received his poem, she knew she wanted to submit it for the anthology. Goss is a resident of Philadelphia but grew up in Alcoa.
Likewise, when Sara Moss presented her with Michael’s poem, Goss said she knew she had to submit it as well. “It is so exciting for both of them,” Goss said.
Goss has had multiple pieces of her own writing published over the years. She is also one of the poets that is included in this “Black Lives Matter 2020.” Her submitted poem is called “Black Men of America: A Father’s Day Card.”
Goss is also the “Official Storyteller” for the city of Philadelphia. She has written and edited six books.
She said all of the poets have been invited to read during the Zoom presentation; not all will participate. Goss, Moss and Wilson all will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.