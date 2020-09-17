People across all denominations and ethnicities are being invited to two prayer events set for Sept. 26 in Maryville.
The first, to be held from 10 a.m. to noon on that day, will take place at the amphitheater behind the Blount County Courthouse and is being led by Chris Reneau, pastor at The Meadow Church, and about a dozen other local pastors. The event is being called East Tennessee Day of Prayer.
The other event, the Blount County Prayer March, will take place beginning at noon at the Blount County Justice Center. Participants will march from the Justice Center to the Blount County Courthouse and through downtown Maryville and back to the starting point. Dale Buchanan, pastor of RIO East, has been working with other pastors to encourage Blount County to come out and pray for our nation and promote unity.
Buchanan said he got the idea for the Blount County Prayer March after hearing about Franklin Graham’s Prayer March in Washington, D.C., to be held on that same day. Buchanan said his church received an invitation to go to the nation’s capital, but won’t be able to attend.
“We can’t do that so we wanted to do our part here,” the pastor said. “Our nation is in a very divided state. We want to pray with the goal of following what II Chronicles 7:14 says:”If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Graham is the son of the late Billy Graham, who led crusades across the world. Franklin heads up Samaritan’s Purse ministry, which provides gifts to children in Third World countries at Christmas.
It’s not about politics
Reneau wants the community to know the East Tennessee Day of Prayer is not taking any political stance. “It is a day of prayer sponsored by about 12 different pastors, multi-denominational and multi-ethnic.” No speeches or sermons will be part of the day, he said. It will be singing, praising God and prayer.
Reneau has met three times with local pastors working with him on this day of prayer. He is witness to how it’s possible to come together.
“We have found unity among the pastors,” he said. “They see this as God working and promoting unity. Hopefully it will promote a community-wide revival among denominations and multi-ethnic groups.”
Buchanan was quick to point out that the prayer march isn’t just an RIO East event; it’s open to anyone who wants to come and pray for this nation. He also wants people to understand this isn’t a political rally or a place for participants to choose sides.
“This isn’t an event where people are meant to be loud in order to be seen,” Buchanan said. “A prayer walk is something that you do reverently.”
No one will be allowed to carry signs for any political stand, Buchanan said. There will be one sign at the front of the march and one at the end to identify the event as a prayer march.
While Buchanan said members of his congregation plan to be a part of the march, he said he has no way of knowing how large the turnout will be.
“We have invited every church that we have access to on social media,” he said.
The march is expected to last about two hours.
In years past, RIO East has participated in the prayer and Bible reading that has taken place at the Blount County Courthouse but nothing like this. Buchanan said the RIO network of churches in Blount County is encouraged to be active members of the community.
“Ronnie (Hepperly) has always instructed us to be vocal and out in the community sharing our faith and doing what we can,” he said. Hepperly started the first RIO church in Blount County; there are now 10.
An idea takes root
Reneau said it was a member of his church, Lisa Hicks, who came to him with the idea for a day of prayer in Blount County. He said he began meeting with leaders of his church and then presented the idea to other church leaders. It has taken off.
The East Tennessee Day of Prayer isn’t an offshoot of Graham’s march in D.C., Reneau said. He said the morning will be filled with praise and prayers and a call for unity. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs. If there is inclement weather, it could be moved to Maryville First Baptist. The entire program will be streamed on Facebook Live through The Meadow’s Facebook page.
Buchanan said he has never seen this country so divided, not in his 60-plus years. “I have been through a lot of elections, but I have never seen anything like it. We are going to pray for unity and the breaking down of barriers of racism.”
While the march is going on, Dempsey Walker, the pastor of RIO East Rockford, will carry a cross.
Buchanan hopes to see complete strangers at the march on Sept. 26, not just his own congregants.
“Denominations don’t matter,” he said. “We couldn’t care less. We just want people to come.”
