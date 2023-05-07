Interfaith Power & Light (IPL) announced the six national 2023 Cool Congregations Challenge winners including a Knoxville congregation. The annual contest awards religious congregations around the United States for outstanding efforts addressing climate change in their facilities by reducing their carbon footprint and creating models of sustainability within their communities.
Winners were selected from 150 entries across six categories: Community Inspiration, Cool Planner, Electric Vehicle Leader, Energy Saver, Renewable Role Model, and Sacred Grounds Steward. “The Cool Congregations Challenge winners this year undertook a wide range of creative and inspiring projects to care for Creation and promote climate justice in their communities,” said Rev. Susan Hendershot, IPL president.
Battlefield Farm/Harvest Fellowship of Knoxville was the first place winner in the Community Inspiration category with its efforts to address the food desert in Knoxville, especially for the innovation of a “veggie van” which provides weekly delivery of fresh local vegetables to areas without easy access to good produce. The van is named for Fannie Lou Hamer, the civil rights activist who established the Freedom Farm Cooperative in Mississippi in 1969 as a rural development and community organizing project. https://battlefieldfarm.org/veggie-van/
A second East Tennessee congregation, New Providence Presbyterian Church of Maryville was recognized as one of three runners-up in the Cool Planner category for the community garden which it is planning. This garden will be used to supplement a weekly meal currently offered by the church to anyone in the community. Future plans envision cooking and nutrition classes and opportunities for members of the community to learn gardening skills to practice on their own. Tennessee Interfaith Power and Light is also extremely proud of the eight other Tennessee houses of worship which submitted entries.
The mission of Tennessee Interfaith Power and Light is to respond to climate change through upholding the sacredness of all life, protecting vulnerable communities, and caring for the Earth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.