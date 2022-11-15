A couple of friends in Blount County who know firsthand what it’s like to struggle with food insecurity are doing their part to make Thanksgiving a celebratory affair for others.
Maggie Harbison and Tiffany Breeden will provide Thanksgiving takeout meals from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at New Providence Lodge No. 128, 318 Ellis Ave., Maryville. The two said they will serve until the food runs out, and it’s no cost to those who come.
The meal will consist of choice of turkey, chicken or pork, baked macaroni and cheese, green beans, mashed potatoes, deviled eggs, croissants and cornbread. A drive-thru area will be sectioned off at the lodge where people requesting the meals can remain in their cars.
Harbison said she and Breeden had started a thrift-up business where they would upcycle products and sell them at low prices. But timing wasn’t on their side. It was 2020 and a pandemic was about to slam the country.
“We realized pretty quickly there were a lot of food insecurities,” Harbison said. The two friends decided to host a community dinner, also in 2020. It was held at New Providence Lodge. But, Harbison said COVID forced them to halt any more dinners, so they looked for other ways to help.
They started filling local blessing boxes with food and also posting about the location of these mini food pantries on Facebook. Their name became Two Peas in a Pod Philanthropy; they continue to post suggestions and local resources that can help people in need.
It’s 2022 and while COVID is still around, its severity has subsided with the availability of immunizations. These two friends felt like it was time to bring back the community dinners. Thanksgiving, Harbison said, seems like a great time to do it.
For the past three months, Harbison and Breeden have been putting their plan into action. They don’t have sponsors — they are footing the bill themselves. One man was at the grocery store while they were doing their shopping for the dinner and overheard their plans. He gave them $40.
These thrifty friends have used couponing and sample sales to keep their costs as low as possible. Family and friends have also been inspired to help out. They also appreciate Jim Pemberton at New Providence Lodge for allowing them to hold the dinner there.
The dinner has been advertised on Peas in a Pod Philanthropy website for weeks now. Harbison said they are expecting to feed 200-plus.
“We are doing this because we know what it’s like to struggle,” Harbison said. “We have been in that position before where we had to go to food banks and blessing boxes.”
Breeden and Harbison became friends in high school and then reconnected in college, Harbison said. Both had minimum wage jobs and struggled to pay bills.
“We have been in the lines for food with people and heard their stories,” Harbison said. “That pushes us to want to have these dinners.”
Both have experience in the food service business. And while this community event is a lot of work, Harbison said they both know it’s worth it. They are proof, Harbison said, that great things can result from just a few people.
“This is a grassroots thing,” she said. “Two people with good intentions coming together to want to make a difference.”
