It’s an accomplishment Charlie Barnard and his three companions can be proud of — visiting parts of 17 states in 22 days and racking up 7,785 miles on two motorcycles, arriving home in East Tennessee in relatively good shape.
What makes the journey even more remarkable and successful is the help they have provided to a local organization with goals of providing care to patients with dementia. Barnard and his wife, Teresa, raised $108,5000 on the trek, with friends Mike and Sonia Hosick at their side. All of that money will go to Our Care, a day center to be built in Loudon County for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other dementias to spend time on weekdays, allowing their caretakers much-needed breaks.
Meeting a need
Sue Newman is the one spearheading the effort to build Our Place. She said there has been more than $200,000 raised to date for the establishment of the facility and that she knows all too well the challenges faced by caregivers of those with dementia. She was her husband’s caregiver for years.
Newman was lucky, she said, to be able to find a day center where she could take her husband during the week so she could have time for other responsibilities. It was in Concord, southwest of Knoxville and 45 minutes from her home.
That’s when she decided her community needed its own day center. That was more than two years ago, but her husband did not live to see it. But Newman pushes ahead with passion to see this project become reality.
She has been over the moon at how much the motorcycle ride brought in. That has been the push she needs to get to the next stage, she said. The 1 acre she hopes to build on is being provided by the Tellico Community Foundation.
Here, there and everywhere
Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama. The four riding companions saw them all. That included time spent at the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Great Sand Dunes and plenty of other national landmarks.
And one promise kept: The Barnards and Hosicks tasted 17 different flavors of ice cream, one in each state.
“One of my favorites was coconut, in Wall, South Dakota,” Charlie said. “The other was lavender and honey in Granbury, Texas. We ate that in the Silver Saddle Saloon. We sat at the bar and ate ice cream.”
Teresa has been Charlie’s riding partner for more than 40 years. The husband-wife have done other rides where they raised money for an organization dear to their hearts. Back in 2016, they raised $42,000 for the Loudon County Habitat for Humanity. Young Life has been another organization that’s benefited from their fundraising rides.
“When you add it all together from all of our motorcycle rides and my bicycle rides, it totals over half a million dollars,” Charlie said.
The foursome is happy to be home and make that charitable donation. The money for Our Place was raised though support from Barnard’s church, First Baptist of Tellico Village, where he is pastor. But this time, the whole community got behind the idea of supporting this cause, the pastor said.
Some pledged 1 cent per mile, which ended up being $77. Others gave as much as $1 per mile, or over $7,785.
“It just accumulated,” Charlie said.
The Barnards live in Blount County, where they grew up. Both are graduates of Porter High School. Their daughter, Rachel Persaud, teaches at Walland Elementary.
Not breezing by
This ride was not without its tense moments. Most were weather related. In all the years of his travels on his motorcycle, this was the worst, Charlie said.
“We had 60-mph winds in South Dakota,” he recalled. “Try holding up a motorcycle in 60 mph crosswinds. That was quite exciting.”
After the travelers moved past that, they were in a rain deluge for 100 miles through Texas. And in Colorado, it snowed 12 inches — in September.
But Mother Nature wasn’t done yet. Northern Arizona welcomed the Barnards and Hosicks with a hailstorm.
“Have you ever been on a motorcycle traveling 60 mph in a hail storm?” Charlie asked. “With hail bouncing off of you? It was painful.”
He said they had on five layers of clothing as they navigated Arizona. Teresa had to have help hoisting herself onto the motorcycle due to the bulkiness of the clothes, her husband said.
“She looked like the Michelin Man,” he said.
Cross-country navigating also was complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. Some places, like the Petrified Forest National Park, were shuttered, Charlie said. In some states, it was hard finding gasoline on the open road.
“Between the virus and the weather, it was certainly a different trip,” he said.
Mount Rushmore, Mesa Verde National Park and the Grand Canyon were all destinations. Charlie said they enjoyed them all. But the attractions, for him, weren’t the best part of the journey. It was who they met along the way.
He spoke at a church in El Paso, Texas and had a wonderful time in fellowship. These travelers attended church in Wall, South Dakota, and ended up going to lunch with its pastor. A dinner with an Iowa family was memorable, too, as was one in Oklahoma.
“We got to know them and share life with them,” this pastor said. “It’s about making connections with people and seeing how they are living life.”
What else is required
It likely will take funds totaling at least $800,000 for Our Place to become reality, Newman said. She also is working on the requirements to get Our Place licensed. If all goes well, she hopes to break ground sometime next year.
She’s heard similar stories from the people she’s talked to about the need for a facility like Our Place. Almost everyone has a family or friend dealing with dementia and the around-the-clock care patients require.
“Problems for caregivers are significant because it’s 24/7,” Newman said. “You don’t know what they are going to do in the middle of the night, so you can’t sleep. It is relentless.”
It was a long, harrowing ride for these two couples, made easier because of the knowledge they were making a difference. Charlie remembers the feeling as they got closer to home.
“East Tennessee never looked so good,” he said.
